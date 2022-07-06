ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Natick Police Department names first deputy chief

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
 4 days ago

NATICK — The Police Department has its first deputy police chief.

Brian Lauzon was sworn in on Tuesday as deputy, making him second-in-command at the department .

"The three areas most important to me and to our officers are leadership, staffing and training," said Lauzon, 60. "That's what I'm going to focus on."

Lauzon was selected after a search. There were five applicants, according to Police Chief James Hicks.

"I was very happy with the choice," said Hicks. "It was open to anyone with the rank of sergeant from anywhere, from inside the department and outside. Brian comes with a lot of history with the department and a lot of the duties he will be doing he has already done."

Lauzon has been with the Natick Police Department for 30 years. Prior to that, he was employed by the Auburn Police Department for five years.

As deputy chief, he will no longer be a member of the union. He will supervise many day-to-day operations, as well as navigate police reform.

Hicks is grateful to get the help.

"My duties are vast, not only with the department, but with the town and budgeting — sometimes, you get pulled away from the department and sometimes the little things get missed," Hicks said. "This role is to support me and the efforts of the Police Department."

Lauzon said having a deputy chief will allow Hicks to concentrate on larger issues involving the community, as well as state and federal issues that often trickle down to the local level.

"We've entered into a new era with police reform," said Lauzon. "Much of what I'm going to be doing will be centered around professional standards and police reform, to a certain degree."

The promotion leaves the department with just two of four lieutenant positions filled. Along with Lauzon's promotion, Cara Rossi recently left the department to become chief in Ashland.

Hicks, citing police staffing issues throughout the state, combined with summer vacations, said he will not fill the two lieutenant positions until at least this fall. He said several new officers are scheduled to graduate from the poli academy by September, which will alleviate the stress on the patrol division.

"We really, really care about the well-being of our officers, and I don't want to have to force them to do more overtime than they're already doing," said Hicks. "The plan is to delay the promotions until fall and to get through the summer. Right now, I don't have the luxury or flexibility to make promotions."

Lauzon said he is looking forward to his new challenge.

"I could retire tomorrow — I have the age and time of service, but I'm not ready to go," he said. "I think I still have something to add to the department. I'm one who needs to stay productive. I think I can be productive in this new role in the community and the organization. I've really relished my time here in Natick for the past 30 years."

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Natick Police Department names first deputy chief

