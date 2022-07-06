Firefighter injured while battling house fire in South Philadelphia

EMBED <> More Videos 1 sent to hospital after South Philly house fire

Crews arrived to find heavy fire inside a two-story row house. The flames extended to neighboring homes.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A firefighter was injured early Wednesday while battling a row house fire in South Philadelphia.

It happened just after midnight on the 2400 block of South Franklin Street, near Ritner Street.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire inside a two-story row house. The flames extended to neighboring homes.

The firefighter was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in unknown condition.

While no one was inside the house that caught fire, neighbors were evacuated as their homes sustained smoke and water damage.

In total, three people and a pet were displaced

It took firefighters around a half hour to get the fire under control, and 70 members responded.

There is no word on a cause.