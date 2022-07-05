ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperopolis, CA

Boyer, Denice

By Sabrina Biehl
mymotherlode.com
 4 days ago

Denice Boyer passed away on Monday,...

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymotherlode.com

Liljedahl, Darya “DeDe”

Darya “DeDe” Dawn Liljedahl, Born April 14, 1944 in Harlingen, Texas passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. Interment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California after Funeral Services. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 07/07/2022.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Cavanah, Dorothy

Dorothy G. Cavanah born January 1, 1919 in Spokane, Washington passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Avalon Care Center in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 07/05/2022. Age: 103. Residence: Mi Wuk Village, CA.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Shed Burglary Interrupted By Deputies

Sonora, CA– On Thursday at close to 9:30 AM Tuolumne County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a residence near the area of Cordelia Road and Mono Way in Sonora. The resident reported a male was inside a shed on his property. As deputies arrived they saw a suspect that fit the description running into the bushes nearby. Deputies chased and caught him a short distance away. The male, 37-year-old Kenneth Eldred was handcuffed and detained while the deputies started their investigation.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Events For The Second Weekend In July

There are several events planned this weekend in the Mother Lode. Tomorrow, Friday, July 8th at Bald Mountain Helitack Base meet with local astronomers for some Star Gazing as detailed here. It is the last weekend for Sierra Repertory Theater’s performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the Fallon House in Columbia. A review of the show is posted as a blog here. The Groveland Farmers market is on Friday, the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market in East Sonora is on Friday, Angels Camp’s Market is on Friday, and Sonora’s Farmers Market is on Saturday morning.
SONORA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Copperopolis, CA
Local
California Obituaries
mymotherlode.com

Update: Slight Containment Gains and Acreage Growth On Electra Fire

Electra Fire in Amador and Calaveras County updated evacuation zone map 7-9-22 Update at 2:50 p.m.: CAL Fire is reporting several changes to the Electra Fire, burning in Amador County and near the Calaveras County line, with all evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings in those counties. They detailed “The only areas remaining under an evacuation order are zones within the fire perimeter.” CAL Fire provided this list of changes:
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Electra Fire Acreage Grows Slightly

Amador County, CA — CAL Fire reports growth in acreage and the containment remains steady in the Electra Fire, which started on Monday along Electra Road near Highway 49 just outside of Jackson in Amador and near the Calaveras County line. The blaze has grown by 160 acres overnight to 4,272 acres. It remains 40% contained and 17% controlled.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Two Men Arrested For Being In Restricted Electra Fire Areas

Amador County, CA — The two male subjects were found to be within the Electra Fire’s evacuation zones unlawfully and were handcuffed. The blaze ignited along Electra Road near Highway 49 west of Jackson in Amador County and near the Calaveras County line on Monday. Amador County Sheriff’s officials detailed that these were separate incidents, both taking place yesterday. The first arrest was made just before noon when the CHP reported a vehicle that continued past the roadblock at Clinton Road and Butte Mountain Road in Jackson. The officer alerted deputies who headed to the area and located the vehicle and driver, 31-year-old Jose Martinezestrada of Plymouth, near Butte Mountain Road and Shirley Road.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Non-Profit Organization Has Ideas For Historic Dome

Sonora, CA — The Historic Dome Preservation Group, a 501c3 non-profit, is hoping to develop a regional art and cultural center at the Sonora Dome property. The dome, which was previously an elementary school, is currently owned by the Sonora Union High School District. The non-profit group was formed in hopes of acquiring the facility, renovating it, and creating a fiscally sustainable arts center.
SONORA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation
mymotherlode.com

Update: Electra Fire Containment Climbs, Public’s Help Sought

Update at 11:55 a.m.: CAL Fire is turning to the public for help to determine the possible cause of the Electra Fire. This morning, an alert was issued for witnesses to come forward. CAL Fire is asking that anyone who was on Electra Road when the flames broke out at around 3:44 p.m. on July 4th to call the tip line at 1-800-468-4408 with any relevant information. A further update on the fire can be viewed below.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Fatal Crash Victim Identified

Calaveras County, CA — The CHP has released the victim’s name and more details surrounding a crash on Highway 49 last week. The deceased is identified as 46-year-old Dale B. Garrett of Arnold. He was pronounced dead on the scene after sustaining major injuries in the wreck, as detailed here.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

One Covid Death In Calaveras, 212 New Cases In Tuolumne

Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. They report the death of a woman in her 80s from COVID-19. There are 66 new lab-confirmed cases from June 29th to July 5th. The number of cases is up from 83 new lab-confirmed cases among residents the week before. They report 24 active cases, last week there were 38 active cases. There is one active Covid hospitalization to report.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Electra Fire Road Closure And Evacuation Update

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office is adjusting road closures and evacuation areas after receiving some updated information from CAL-Fire. The following road closures have been removed. – Tabeau Road at Highway 88. – Mt. Zion Road at Highway 88. – Clinton Road at West Clinton Road. – upper Clinton...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
mymotherlode.com

Local Housing Market Reflects Nationwide Trends

Sonora, CA– The housing market in Tuolumne County continues to reflect nationwide trends with houses staying on the market for a less amount of time, and being sold for higher prices. The following information comes from the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors, and all figures are comparing Quarter 2 2022 sales with Quarter 2 2021 sales. The Median Sales price has increased 20% from $360,000 to $430,500. The average sales price also increased by 20% from 401,798 to $481,349. The highest sold piece of property went for $2.500,000 compared to 1,760,000 and the lowest sold for $83,00 compared to $105,000. Currently, the highest listed price is $3,900,000 and the lowest is $175,000.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Administrative Officer Resigns

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County Administrative officer Christa Von Latta has announced her resignation effective January 1st, 2023. While on administrative leave, she will be working with the Board of Supervisors and County staff to facilitate a smooth transition over the coming months. Von Latta has been the County Administrative...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

New Emergency Zones Carved Out In Calaveras County

Calaveras County, CA – If an emergency, like the Electra Fire, forces evacuations, Calaveras County has a new tool to show what evacuations are taking place and afterward get residents back into their homes smoothly. The county has implemented a New Evacuation Management Plan called “Zonehaven.” It works by...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Equipment Caused Fire Stopped Quickly In Valley Springs

Valley Springs, CA– Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters were returning from a training exercise and spotted a column of smoke in Rancho Calaveras. The fire was located at 3266 Botfuher Road in Valley Springs. Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters from Jenny Lind and Valley Springs were able to stop the forward progress and contain the fire to under a quarter acre.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Morning Crash In Tuolumne County Turns Deadly

Groveland, CA — The CHP has released details regarding an early morning solo vehicle crash in Tuolumne County that resulted in the death of a Groveland woman, and they suspect alcohol played a role in the wreck. The collision is believed to have happened between 4:30 a.m. and 6...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Man Throws Rock At Restaurant’s Drive-Thru Window

Sonora, CA – A surprise for a man waiting in line to get his food at the East Sonora Taco Bell drive-thru window, as a rock was thrown at his vehicle. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. last Thursday. Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Mono Way near Elsy Court for a report of a male subject armed with a brick. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 27-year-old Brendan Ruhga sitting on the ground and detained him.
SONORA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy