Boyer, Denice

Sonora, CA– The housing market in Tuolumne County continues to reflect nationwide trends with houses staying on the market for a less amount of time, and being sold for higher prices. The following information comes from the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors, and all figures are comparing Quarter 2 2022 sales with Quarter 2 2021 sales. The Median Sales price has increased 20% from $360,000 to $430,500. The average sales price also increased by 20% from 401,798 to $481,349. The highest sold piece of property went for $2.500,000 compared to 1,760,000 and the lowest sold for $83,00 compared to $105,000. Currently, the highest listed price is $3,900,000 and the lowest is $175,000.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO