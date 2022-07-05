Brown, Danny

Amador County, CA — The two male subjects were found to be within the Electra Fire’s evacuation zones unlawfully and were handcuffed. The blaze ignited along Electra Road near Highway 49 west of Jackson in Amador County and near the Calaveras County line on Monday. Amador County Sheriff’s officials detailed that these were separate incidents, both taking place yesterday. The first arrest was made just before noon when the CHP reported a vehicle that continued past the roadblock at Clinton Road and Butte Mountain Road in Jackson. The officer alerted deputies who headed to the area and located the vehicle and driver, 31-year-old Jose Martinezestrada of Plymouth, near Butte Mountain Road and Shirley Road.

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO