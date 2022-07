Sweden enter Euro 2022 as a team stacked with quality players. However, one protagonist might stand out a little. It is attacker Fridolina Rolfö, who comes into the tournament off the back of a stellar 2021/22 season. In addition to making the highly anticipated move to Spanish giants Barcelona, she won the prestigious Diamantbollen - the award honouring the female footballer of the year in Sweden. This summer Rolfö will compete at the Euros as part of a Sweden squad with high expectations.

