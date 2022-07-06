ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Why conspiracy theories are thriving on dating apps

By Opinion
Vice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Hinge and Bumble, a growing number of 20-somethings are looking for love by claiming Epstein didn't kill himself and Finland isn't real. It can be hard to set oneself apart from the crowd in the world of online dating. Pretty much everyone is attractive to someone, but on The Apps,...

i-d.vice.com

The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
The Associated Press

Unification Church distances itself from Abe's assassination

TOKYO (AP) — The Japan branch of South Korea’s Unification Church acknowledged Monday as its member the mother of the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, but denied that it demanded large donations from anyone. Japanese media reports have cited large donations by the mother and her subsequent bankruptcy as a possible motive. Tomihiro Tanaka, head of the church, declined comment on the specifics of the donations, saying a police investigation was ongoing. Speaking in generalities, he confirmed some people had made generous donations, but stressed none were forced. The reports that link Abe with the money woes say Tetsuya Yamagami, who was arrested Friday on-scene after the shooting, blamed the church for his family’s financial problems. “Trying to understand how such hatred may have possibly led to the killing is totally perplexing,” Tanaka told reporters at a Tokyo hotel.
Vice

Euphoric Photos from Berlin's Biggest Fun Fair

This article originally appeared on VICE Germany. As far as sensory experiences go, there’s nothing quite like a night at the fun fair, is there? The taste of candy floss; the scent of petrol, grass, and cigarette smoke; the sight of nauseous revellers stumbling off a rickety rides blaring out Europop into the evening sky – it’s a neon-soaked scene of adrenaline-fuelled excess and excitement.
Vice

News Outlets Mistakenly Identify Abe Assassin as Hideo Kojima

News outlets in Greece and Iran, as well as a French politician, shared images of a Japanese man in a Joker T-shirt lugging around a Che Guevara bag and claimed it was the assassin of Shinzo Abe. It wasn’t, the images were of famed Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima.
Vice

Roasting Boris and Carrie Johnson's Hideous Flat Renovation

When former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych was toppled in 2014 and fled in disgrace to Russia, astonished members of the public toured his 340-acre Mezhyhirya estate outside Kyiv, gawping at the half-tonne gold-plated chandeliers, replica Greek ruins and private zoo. If only the British public could do the same as former British PM Boris Johnson is booted out of Downing Street, where Johnson and his wife Carrie spent more than £200,000 on a luxury renovation of their official residence at Number 11.
