ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Photos that capture what it means to be Mexican

By The Earthrise Issue
Vice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorian Ulises López and Willy Chavaria explore the community's relationship to America on both sides of the border. This story originally appeared in i-D’s The Earthrise Issue, no. 368, Summer 2022. Order your copy here. What it means to be “American” holds different meanings for those born...

i-d.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Free Arts NYC students on their hopes for the future of arts programming

On the heels of the organization's art auction honoring Futura, i-D spoke to three young artists about building community and their dream careers. Last month, Free Arts NYC — an arts organization empowering youth from under-resourced communities across the five boroughs — welcomed guests from across the art world for the much-anticipated return of their annual auction. Attendees dined in a room decorated with the works of artists including Eddie Martinez, Ana Benaroya, Kaws and the evening’s distinguished honoree, Futura. From the live auction and donations, Free Arts was able to raise $1.2 million for a new scholarship program named in Futura’s honor, with the artist himself contributing $100,000.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christo
The Associated Press

Unification Church distances itself from Abe's assassination

TOKYO (AP) — The Japan branch of South Korea’s Unification Church acknowledged Monday as its member the mother of the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, but denied that it demanded large donations from anyone. Japanese media reports have cited large donations by the mother and her subsequent bankruptcy as a possible motive. Tomihiro Tanaka, head of the church, declined comment on the specifics of the donations, saying a police investigation was ongoing. Speaking in generalities, he confirmed some people had made generous donations, but stressed none were forced. The reports that link Abe with the money woes say Tetsuya Yamagami, who was arrested Friday on-scene after the shooting, blamed the church for his family’s financial problems. “Trying to understand how such hatred may have possibly led to the killing is totally perplexing,” Tanaka told reporters at a Tokyo hotel.
WORLD
Vice

7 documentaries that capture coming-of-age in the 2000s

With 'Futura' out now, here's some other beautiful examinations of teenhood from across the world. First crushes, school bullies; hobbies, hang-ups; the formative teen years of our lives are crammed with enough emotionally-loaded material to craft a vibrant fictional movie. But as we know, sometimes real life is wild enough, and for decades, filmmakers have been making coming-of-age documentaries that nail the nuances of that experience.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Fashion Design#Fashion Brands#Racism#Mexican#American
Vice

Don't Miss Episode Three Of Vice TV x adidas' 'Running While Black' Series

When Maria Solis Belizaire runs alone in New York City, she makes sure to cross the road to avoid cat calls and stretch at intersections so people know she’s actually a runner, and not someone “just running down the street,” as she puts it. As an Afro-Latina, this kind of signaling feels necessary to her. And that’s why Latinas Run, the community-oriented running group Solis Belizaire founded in 2016, is so impactful.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy