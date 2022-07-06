ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I was speechless': Cavaliers' brothers Isaiah, Evan Mobley can make each other better

By Marla Ridenour, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

INDEPENDENCE — Evan and Isaiah Mobley may have dreamed about playing for the same NBA team, but their conversations didn’t carry much conviction until March 2021.

That’s when the brothers led the University of Southern California to a 25-8 season that ended with a loss to undefeated Gonzaga in the NCAA West Regional finals.

“That’s when I kind of hit stride. I tested the waters last year,” Isaiah Mobley said of the NBA Draft. “This is one of the places I worked out last year as well. That’s when we knew it could be a real possibility.”

The Cavaliers drafted freshman center/forward Evan Mobley with the third overall pick in 2021 and he finished second in NBA Rookie of the Year voting by the closest margin in 19 years . Isaiah Mobley went back to USC for his junior season after attending the NBA Combine.

On June 23, the Cavs acquired another draft pick in a trade with the Sacramento Kings for the 49th overall selection and used it on forward Isaiah Mobley. Cheering could be heard twice when the door to the draft room opened at Cleveland Clinic Courts, first when the selection was made, again when it was announced on ESPN.

There was screaming in the Mobley’s hometown of Temecula, California, as well as they held a draft party for family and friends.

“When I found out it was Cleveland, at first I was speechless,” Isaiah Mobley, 22, said Saturday after a Cavs Summer League practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts. “Then it all kind of set in after about five seconds and I was hugging my parents and I was like emotional. It was a good moment.”

The more pertinent question was the reaction of Evan Mobley, 21, notoriously quiet around the Cleveland media.

“He was extremely excited,” Isaiah said. “He was literally right here on my right and he was in my face, smiling. We got some pictures of it. It was a great all-around moment.”

Isaiah Mobley believes he can get Evan to open up, especially if they’re in a press conference together.

“I feel like I could use some tricks of mine to maybe even get a smile,” Isaiah said. “When he’s super comfortable, he’s more talkative and an extrovert in a sense, but … it’s Evan.”

The two will not be living together, Isaiah said, although he didn’t rule out an apartment in the same building or close by.

“My mom’s in the same building as him, different level,” he said. “Different houses, yeah.”

Isaiah Mobley, 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds with a 7-3 wingspan, averaged team-highs in points (14.2) and rebounds (8.3) in 2021-22. In 95 career games (72 starts) for the Trojans, he posted career averages of 10.1 points 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

The Cavs signed Isaiah Mobley to a two-way contract on Saturday, but that won’t minimize the effect he could have on his brother. An analyst suggested on draft night that Isaiah Mobley could push his brother in practice to develop a more aggressive mindset.

Isaiah Mobley can see that.

“Most definitely. I think we make each other better, especially on the pro level with all these coaches and staff and other players as well and veterans to push us,” Isaiah said.

Isaiah Mobley shot baskets wearing Cavs gear last season and wanted to join the franchise. He said he knew “decently early” that there was a chance of that after he worked out for Cleveland.

“We didn’t know if it was going to be a sure shot, like this was where I was going to go because there were some other teams that were really interested,” Isaiah said. “But lucky enough I ended up here.

“I was a fan of the organization, not just by default because of my brother. I love the energy that the guys have here and everyone is a cheerleader of [one] another and they’re super selfless. I’ve been able, because of my brother, to step out and see their relationships off the court. I thought that camaraderie at the pro level isn’t always around and I think it’s super cool and unique to the Cavs.”

Mobley doesn’t regret going back to USC after testing the draft waters in 2021.

“I handled it well. I thought I could have come out last year, there were some opportunities, but I felt as if I went back and kind of solidified myself, I would have a better opportunity,” he said. “It looks as if that happened. I’m happy I did, I learned a lot, I feel like I got a lot better and I’m more prepared to help a team now here in the NBA.”

Isaiah Mobley is one of three draft picks participating in Summer League, joined by guard Ochai Agbaji of Kansas, the 14th overall pick , and forward Luke Travers of the Perth Wildcats, taken 56th overall. The first of four guaranteed games in Las Vegas is July 8 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Mobley knows what he must show the Cavs.

“That I can really help the team in multiple dimensions, both defensively and offensively,” he said. “Making plays, pushing the ball off the rebound, hitting open shots. And then also leadership. I feel like I have a good basketball IQ and I can help guys out as I learn.

“Put me in positions to make passes is something I really feel comfortable doing and also just hit open shots to open up the floor.”

Isaiah Mobley is ready to fulfill the vow he made to Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman and coach J.B. Bickerstaff on draft night.

Asked what he told them, Mobley said, “I would come with my hard hat on, ready to learn, ready to work. Not really expect [anything] given other than the opportunity. And then just be here to help the team in any way I can.”

Cavaliers rookie Ochai Agbaji says an Audi will be his only big purchase

Agbaji signed his contract Saturday, but wasn’t ready to go on an elaborate spending spree.

He said he had different things in mind, but the only big purchase would be a new Audi.

“Not do something crazy, that’s just me. I like it,” he said.

Cavaliers draft pick Luke Travers says his mullet brings comparisons to Billy from Stranger Things

Travers said decided about a year and a half ago he was switching to a mullet and said he’s keeping the hairstyle.

“I’ve had long hair my whole life. But was wearing a headband and just got sick of it and thought there was no better way to get it out of my face than to cut the front and leave the back,” he said Saturday.

He said the look has been pretty popular in Australia.

“Obviously a little different over here. It’s been cool,” he said. “It’s not going away anytime soon. Hopefully, it sticks around.”

With the mullet, Travers bears a striking resemblance to Australian professional golfer Cameron Smith, a five-time PGA Tour winner who captured the 2022 Players Championship.

“I get the comparison with Cam Smith,” Travers said. “Obviously I like golf as well and seeing him rocking that hairstyle is pretty cool.”

But Travers said he hasn’t been stopped in the airport by people thinking he’s Smith.

“It’s more Billy from Stranger Things, Dacre Montgomery,” Travers said. “Another Perth boy as well, which is pretty special.”

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'I was speechless': Cavaliers' brothers Isaiah, Evan Mobley can make each other better

