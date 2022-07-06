ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardiff sign former West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers on two-year contract

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Romaine Sawyers has signed a two-year deal at Cardiff.

The 30-year-old was available after leaving West Brom after three seasons at the Hawthorns.

The midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Stoke, made 64 appearances for the Baggies.

Sawyers told Cardiff City TV: “It’s good to finally get it over the line. I spoke to the gaffer (Steve Morison), he explained the product that he’s got, and I feel like I want to be a part of it.

“The staff have been very welcoming, the players have been very welcoming, and it’s good to be back within a team.

“We’ve got a lot of young, energetic players. I’m one of the more senior ones, who is going to be here to try and add a bit of experience and know-how of the league.

“I like to get on the ball, and I want to get the team playing. I’ll try and chip in with a few goals and assists, and I like to bring others into play and put them in dangerous positions.”

