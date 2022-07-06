ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Inspiral ends ‘sabbatical’ for Frankie Dettori

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12LKcN_0gWAs1bH00

Inspiral heads a select field of five for Friday’s Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly enjoyed an exceptional juvenile campaign and she picked up where she left off on her belated return at Royal Ascot, registering an impressive victory in the Coronation Stakes.

She will once again be ridden by Frankie Dettori as she bids for another Group One success.

Sandrine (seventh) and Prosperous Voyage (10th) renew Ascot rivalries, with Primo Bacio and French raider Sibila Spain completing the line up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzESy_0gWAs1bH00
Frankie Dettori won on Lezoo (Simon Milham)

Dettori will renew his partnership with Lezoo, one of six to tackle the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.

Ralph Beckett’s charge was a welcome Listed winner for Dettori at Newmarket just under two weeks ago and the pair go for Group Two gold this time.

Albany Stakes runner-up Mawj looks a key player for Saeed bin Suroor, with Michael Bell’s Maylandsea another Royal Ascot runner to line up, having finished second in the Queen Mary Stakes.

David Loughnane runs both Queen Olly and Carmela with Rod Millman’s Tagline the other contender.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Meades will search for softer ground with Lone Eagle

Connections of Lone Eagle are considering options for the four-year-old after he continued his comeback behind Alpinista in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud last weekend. Last season’s Irish Derby runner-up subsequently suffered an injury in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot and did not return to action until May, with a fair third of five to Third Realm in a Listed race at Goodwood.
ANIMALS
newschain

Artorius to stay in Europe and target the Prix Maurice De Gheest

Australian sprinter Artorius will remain in Europe for a crack at another Group One having run with great credit in the July Cup. Sam and Anthony Freedman’s speedball backed up his excellent run when third in the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot by filling the same spot behind Alcohol Free in Saturday’s July Cup at Newmarket.
ANIMALS
newschain

Tenebrism highlights Deauville treble for Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore enjoyed a Deauville treble topped by Tenebrism’s return to winning ways in the Prix Jean Prat. The filly was dropping back to seven furlongs in the Group One contest, after disappointing in the 1000 Guineas before finishing fourth behind Inspiral in the Coronation Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot on her latest start.
SPORTS
newschain

Oprah Winfrey’s father Vernon dies aged 89

US TV star Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. The presenter confirmed the news in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honour of witnessing the man responsible...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Dettori
newschain

Russia-born Elena Rybakina keeps calm amid Wimbledon storm to lift title

Russia-born Elena Rybakina became Kazakhstan’s maiden grand slam champion after defeating Ons Jabeur to claim the Wimbledon title. In the first women’s singles final at the All England Club between two new slam finalists for 60 years, the 23-year-old came from a set down to claim a 3-6 6-2 6-2 victory.
TENNIS
newschain

Twitter users to ‘benefit’ from Elon Musk pulling out of deal to buy company

Twitter users will “benefit” from Elon Musk’s move to pull out of the deal to buy the company, some experts say. The Tesla and SpaceX boss’s 44 billion dollar (£36.5 billion) bid to buy the social media platform appeared to be on the verge of collapse on Friday, after he sent a letter saying he is terminating the acquisition.
BUSINESS
newschain

Nottingham Forest sign Neco Williams on four-year deal from Liverpool

Nottingham Forest have signed Liverpool defender Neco Williams on a four-year deal. The right-back, who is a Wales international, has joined for a fee in the region of £17million and becomes Forest’s sixth signing as they prepare for life in the Premier League. Williams made 33 appearances for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Wimbledon day 14: Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to claim another title

Novak Djokovic claimed his seventh Wimbledon title after he beat Nick Kyrgios to bring the 2022 Championships to an end in familiar fashion. It was the fourth consecutive tournament where the Serbian has got his hands on the All England Club crown and this latest victory brought him within one of Rafael Nadal’s tally of 22 grand slams.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sabbatical#Coronation Stakes#Ascot#French#Group Two#Albany Stakes
newschain

Paul Pogba completes return to Juventus from Manchester United

Paul Pogba has completed his return to Juventus from Manchester United, the Serie A club have announced. The 29-year-old France midfielder, who left Juve for a second spell at United six years ago, has returned to Turin as a free agent after his contract at Old Trafford expired. Juve said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city

A Ukrainian regional official has warned of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians are unleashing...
POLITICS
newschain

Russia hits back at US and UK embassies with ‘unrecognised’ addresses

Moscow has taken a page out of Washington’s playbook to troll both the US and the UK by renaming the streets in front of their embassies in the Russian capital. The streets are now officially named after the two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine where fighting is now the fiercest.
POLITICS
newschain

Thousands gather to mark Srebrenica massacre and bury victims

Thousands of people have converged on the Bosnian town of Srebrenica to mark the 27th anniversary of Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust and to attend the funerals of 50 recently identified victims. As mourners from around Bosnia and the world arrived, families of victims were preparing to...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Faroe Islands put a cap on dolphin hunt after huge 2021 kill

The government in the Faroe Islands is proposing an annual catch limit of 500 white-sided dolphins on a provisional basis for 2022 and 2023, after last year’s slaughter of more than 1,400 in a day led to international condemnation and local criticism. The hunt in the Danish islands, in...
ANIMALS
newschain

Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and remains in his plans. The 37-year-old forward returned to Old Trafford last summer in a shock switch from Juventus. Ronaldo still has a season remaining on his deal but speculation is rife about a move for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ukraine condemns ‘absolute terrorism’ as Russia pounds civilian sites in Kharkiv

Russian missiles have pounded Ukraine’s second-largest city, with a local administrator describing the attacks as “absolute terrorism”. The governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syneihubov, said three Russian missile strikes on Monday only hit civilian targets in the north-eastern city. “All (three were launched) exclusively on civilian...
POLITICS
newschain

Monsoon rains kill 147 people in less than month in Pakistan

The death toll from rain-related incidents over the past month has risen to 147 as monsoons continue to lash Pakistan, triggering flash floods in some parts of the country, officials said. The National Disaster Management Authority said 88 women and children are among the dead so far. The monsoon rains...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

The sporting weekend in pictures

Novak Djokovic celebrated his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st grand slam crown overall with victory over Nick Kyrgios in the men’s singles final, while there was a first major success for Elena Rybakina in the women’s singles. There were impressive wins for all the home nations in the...
SPORTS
newschain

Liz Truss enters Tory leadership race amid rows over ‘fantasy tax cuts’

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has formally launched her campaign to replace Boris Johnson, as rivals squabbled over promises of “fantasy tax cuts”. The minister pledged to begin cutting taxes “from day one” while billing herself as an experienced candidate to set herself aside from opponents with less Cabinet experience.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy