Houses in Boston Spa

mitula.co.uk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf boston spa.A simply stunning four bedroom,...

property.mitula.co.uk

BBC

Man denied time with dying wife due to hospital "chaos"

A man says he was denied time with his dying wife because she was waiting in hospital for six weeks for a social care package. Andy Shearman, from Ilminster in Somerset, described the system at Musgrove Hospital as "organised chaos". His wife Hilary is now home and receiving palliative care.
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Victorian Society's warning over ornate Rossendale home

A former mill owner's ornate home in Lancashire has been placed in the top 10 of the most at risk buildings by the Victorian Society. Grade II-listed Horncliffe House was more recently used as a hotel and wedding venue but was badly damaged in a fire two years ago. A...
ECONOMY
#Boston Spa
BBC

York Gin distillery raid sees entire stock stolen

The theft of thousands of bottles of gin in a raid at a North Yorkshire distillery has been described by its owners as "a real kick in the teeth". The York Gin distillery at Nether Poppleton was broken into at some point over the weekend, bosses said. York Gin director...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Escaped owl rescued from TV antenna on top of house

June 30 (UPI) -- An escaped pet owl in Britain was reunited with his owner three days later when the avian was rescued from a TV antenna. RSPCA inspector Natalie Perehovsky responded Wednesday to a property in Bentilee where an owl was reported in distress. Perehovsky said the owl was...
ANIMALS
BBC

Probe into Southampton Hospital falcon death

The death of a falcon, used by a hospital to control the pigeon population, is being investigated amid claims it was killed by a resident. Southampton Hospital used Storm to keep the bird numbers down around its campus, as they can present a health hazard to patients. Storm was chasing...
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
BBC

Norwich care home fined £100,000 after resident fell

A care home has been fined £100,000 after a resident climbed out of a window and fell. The 70-year-old "overcame" a safety restrictor at Mountfield care home in Norwich leaving him with leg and neck injuries. Norse Care (Services) Limited admitted failing to provide care and treatment, resulting in...
U.K.
BBC

In pictures: Queen's Baton Relay travels around the south of England

The Queen's Baton Relay travelled through the south of England ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The baton set off from Stoke Mandeville Stadium to Maidenhead at about 08:00 BST on Wednesday as it continued its journey covering the length and breadth of England. Its route took in a number...
U.K.

