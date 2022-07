A Pinecrest Shake Shack manager reported July 3 that he’d received an email from corporate involving a cash discrepancy over five days in June. He went back and reviewed security videos, finding that they appeared to be short on cash because another employee, a Garfield Heights man, 20, made several fraudulent refund claims at the cash register on four dates between June 15 and 20. While the money drawer was open, he would take cash out -- in amounts between $101 and $180, an estimated $703 total -- and put it in his pocket.

2 DAYS AGO