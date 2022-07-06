ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local restaurant eases diners’ pain of paying high gas prices

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 5 days ago
Pizza at Tutta Bella (Andrew Baumann, Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria)

SEATTLE — The next time you visit Tutta Bella and bring your gas receipt, it will save you some money.

The well-known Neapolitan pizza restaurant is offering customers a discount on what the average price of gas is going for in the Seattle area at four of its locations: Wallingford, Columbia City, South Lake Union, and Issaquah.

“We are all feeling the cost crunch at the pump,” said Joe Fugere, Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria’s founder and CEO. “To ease the pain in some small way, we’re inviting guests to simply bring in their printed gas receipt the next time they dine with us, and we will take the cost of a gallon of gas off their check.”

Here are the details:

  • Bring in a printed gas receipt to any Tutta Bella restaurant location, and Tutta Bella will give guests a discount that equals the average cost of a gallon of gas in the Seattle area (currently $5.65 — Tutta Bella will update the cost of a gallon of gas discount weekly).
  • No minimum purchase will be required. This offer is not valid for online orders.
  • One discount per table per visit. Tutta Bella reserves the right to change or end the promotion at any time. There is no cash value and the discount does not include tax or gratuity.
  • The promotion runs through July 17, 2022.

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

