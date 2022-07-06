ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Here's why you should mow your lawn in different directions

WCNC
WCNC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Turns out mowing your lawn in different directions does a lot more than just making your lawn look good. According to experts, the direction you push the mower can make or break your turf. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV,...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Shooting under investigation in Troutman, deputies say

TROUTMAN, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Iredell County early Sunday morning, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the incident along Perth Road in Troutman, NC just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. A victim was taken to the hospital and is...
TROUTMAN, NC
WCNC

Charlotte road closed as crews repair wastewater pipe, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A busy Charlotte road will remain closed as crews work to replace a wastewater pipe, officials said. Charlotte Water crews responded to a wastewater spill under the 1300 block of Central Avenue near Eastcrest Drive around 7 p.m. Friday. A wastewater pipe will need to be replaced at the location.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Statesville highway, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after being hit by a car in Statesville late Saturday night, police said. Officers with the Statesville Police Department responded to the collision just before 11 p.m. along Taylorsville Highway. Iredell County EMS was on scene performing life-saving measures when officers arrived,...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

1 dead, 1 seriously following crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash in Charlotte, Medic reports. According to officials, the crash happened early Friday morning on Albemarle Road. Details are still limited but stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story. For...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
South Carolina State
WCNC

Big restriction lifted on North Carolina bars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bar owners in North Carolina are feeling relief after membership rules were lifted. Bar owners told WCNC Charlotte a bill signed by Governor Roy Cooper will cut down on time and money spent to run their businesses. Normally when you walk into certain bars in North...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

N.C.’s first On-the-Go Dunkin’ opening in Conover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s first On-the-Go Dunkin’ store is opening in Conover this weekend. This drive-thru or walk-up-only location will open Saturday at 112 Thornburg Drive. The first 100 people in line will receive a free glazed donut. “We have observed a shift in our guests’...
CONOVER, NC
kiss951.com

5 Places To Rent A Boat On Lake Norman North Carolina

Summertime is here! And while the 4th of July may be behind us there are still many weekends left to get out on the lake and enjoy some fun in the sun. Whether you like skiing or wakeboarding, tubing, floating, or just enjoying a cold beverage taking out the boat is the prime summer activity. But what if you don’t have a boat or a friend with a boat? Never fear you can rent one! There are several places to rent a boat on North Carolina’s Lake Norman.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Amazon Fire Tv#Apple Podcasts
WCNC

NC State researchers studying an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. — COVID-19 is likely here to stay and experts say vaccines and boosters will be critical to keeping future waves at bay. The more contagious BA.4 and BA.5 variants are becoming more dominant in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County. After a week in the CDC's low COVID-19 community level, Mecklenburg County was upgraded back to the medium level.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

CMS puts clear backpacks up for auction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools placed thousands of clear backpacks it purchased last school year for auction this week after concerns were raised about a Proposition 65 warning label. The starting bid for the backpacks, which were purchased for nearly $500,000, is $50,000 on govdeals.com. The auction listing says...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Rock Hill Is One of Only Two Places In the Country You Can Get This

Who doesn’t love a delicious chicken sandwich. And honestly they are rare to find. Who gets the perfect combination of sauce, flavor and breading. The chicken wars have fired up in the Fort Mill and Rock Hill areas with more and more chicken establishments popping up. Rock Hill is...
ROCK HILL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Google
WCNC

Coin shortage? Why are fewer coins circulating?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When is the last time you paid for anything with coins? Many people are now swiping cards instead of using cash, but what does that mean for Mr. Abe Lincoln?. At Hyatt Coins, you will find some of the rarest coins in Charlotte. Though some of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Officer Hit In Third Police Chase This Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says a suspect led them on a chase through North and South Carolina after hitting an officer with their car. On July 8th, a Steele Creek officer received some minor scrapes after a person allegedly hit the officer with their car on Sharonbrook Drive in South Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Boatsetter makes enjoying the water easy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. June was Great Outdoors Month, but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop in July or August. There's still plenty of time to explore and enjoy family fun on the water. You may be looking for a staycation or trying to finalize weekend plans - much like Uber and Airbnb, Boatsetter can help. According to the company's CEO the ‘sharing economy’ isn’t lost on the boating industry. Jackie Baumgarten, is co-founder and CEO of Boatsetter, she joined us on Friday's show - alongside local boat owner Captain Mylene Garot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

McIntyre Elder Law walks us through Estate and Death Tax concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. On Friday Greg McIntyre from McIntyre Elder Law, stopped by Charlotte Today, to break down some of the myths and misconceptions surrounding Estate and Death Taxes. McIntyre tells us, it's important to remember "gifting" plays a role too, and should be discussed prior to a person's death. He says "you can only give away so much during your life, and at death without paying a fairly high tax, 40+ percent....". McIntyre adds, that can really eat into someone's estate. With trusts, tools, and estate planning, McIntyre Elder Law can help you outline steps you need to take, to help rid you of the confusion and stress in the process.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'No Swimming' Advisory issued for a cove in Lake Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. — A 'No Swimming' advisory was issued today for a cove on Lake Davidson, due to elevated bacteria levels. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, no bacteria source was identified, and elevated levels are likely associated with natural conditions and high temperatures that promote bacteria growth. Rusty...
DAVIDSON, NC
WCNC

Happy 55th Anniversary WCNC!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This Saturday is big day for WCNC, as we celebrate our 55th Anniversary!. The station first going on the air back in July 1967 as WCTU. The station was owned by a dentist from Charlotte, and a Washington, D.C. based engineer. Initially the station operated from 3pm to 11pm - running old movies, westerns, old comedy shows, and public affairs shows. Now the station broadcasts round the clock, with news Monday through Friday 4:30am-7am, 11:30am-12:30pm, 4 to 6:30pm, and 11-11:30pm.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy