EMERY COUNTY LIBRARY BOARD VACANCY

etvnews.com
 4 days ago

(1 vacancy to serve the remainder of a 4-year term and may serve 2 consecutive terms) The Emery County Library Board...

etvnews.com

etvnews.com

Nuisance Concerns Presented to Emery Commissioners

The main item of discussion at the Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday afternoon was a nuisance complaint from citizens who own property near Ferron City limits. The citizens who attended the meeting were asking for county assistance in cleaning up after a vagrant living near their properties on property that he did not own. Their complaints included no running water, sewer or power as well as pigeons perching and leaving residue on their properties.
etvnews.com

Geni Hawk Named Carbon County’s Employee of the Month

The July employee of the month came as a great surprise as Carbon County Human Resources Director Kellie Payne kept the nomination a secret from the recipient until the announcement at the commission meeting on Wednesday evening. Commission secretary Geni Hawk, who was nominated by fellow employee Tina Grange, has...
CARBON COUNTY, UT
etvnews.com

Commissioners Approve Additional Solar Field in Wellington

The Carbon County Commissioners discussed the consideration and possible approval of a Cost Reimbursement Agreement (CRA) with RPLUS Energies during their meeting on Wednesday evening. Commission Chair Larry Jensen explained that this is pertaining to the solar field that is located in Wellington, which is completed and commissioned, turned on...
CARBON COUNTY, UT
etvnews.com

United Way Seeks Day of Caring Projects

It’s easy to spot a community where neighbors care about each other – trash is picked up, weeds are plucked out and special projects line the avenues. The Price area is that kind of community. On Saturday, Sept. 10, residents of Carbon County will have the opportunity to again demonstrate how much they love the place they call home during the United Way of Eastern Utah’s (UWEU) annual Day of Caring event.
PRICE, UT
etvnews.com

Culture Connection Celebrates Independence Day

Price City’s Culture Connection celebrated Independence Day at the Peace Gardens on Thursday evening. The Harpers, an indie rock band based in Utah, kicked off the night early at 5:30 p.m with 60’s rock music. Next to the stage was Lantern By Sea, an alternative rock band formed in Cedar Hills, Utah.
CEDAR HILLS, UT
KSLTV

Family trapped by flash flood rescued by Emery County volunteers

GREEN RIVER, Utah — Volunteers quickly jumped into action to save a family trapped by a flash food in Emery County Thursday evening. It happened around 7:00 p.m. about 8 miles north of Green River on Highway 6. Volunteer firefighters from the Green River Fire Department responded to the call to find a mother, father, and their 9-year-old daughter trapped in the car.
EMERY COUNTY, UT
etvnews.com

Hiking Is My Therapy Continues Into July

The “Hiking Is My Therapy” fundraising event for the month of June has concluded. The trails hiked included Luke’s Trail/Alan’s Alley and Knot Pete’s Rim/Wyatt’s Way on Woodhill. The six charities that are benefitting from the fundraising are Second Chance Wildlife, Carbon Caring for...
PRICE, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Color Country West Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 03:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Color Country West Desert; Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478, 492, AND 495 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert, Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert and Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert. * WINDS...South to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Troopers identify several Utahns killed in crashes since last week

SALT LAKE CITY — Troopers have released the names of several people killed in crashes since last Friday across Utah. On Friday, a westbound vehicle on S.R. 9 near Quail Creek Drive crossed over into the eastbound lanes, hitting and killing the driver of a pickup truck, 23-year-old Deliberto A. Pablo-Cruz, of St. George.

