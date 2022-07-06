ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Four governors who might run for president

By Joel Mathis
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D5cri_0gWAn4r900
Illustrated | Getty Images

The 2024 presidential election is still more than two years away, but it's not a sure thing that we'll see a rematch of Joe Biden versus Donald Trump. Biden leads a Democratic Party disappointed in his failure to deliver a forceful response to the Supreme Court's ruling overturning abortion rights, and Trump is vulnerable to Republican conservatives who love his "America first" agenda but would like to move on without all of the former president's scandalous baggage.

Who might step forward to replace them on the ballots? Governors, of course. For a long stretch of the late 20th century, experience as the chief executive of a state was the surest path to the White House: Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush all served as governors. Can the nation's statehouses provide a platform for America's next president? Here are four possibilities.

The Fox News favorite: Ron DeSantis

The Florida Republican is clearly positioning himself to lead the GOP if Trump decides not to run, and maybe even if he does. "DeSantis is building a campaign to take on Trump. And he can win," Jonathan Chait writes at New York, pointing to a recent New Hampshire poll that has DeSantis winning a primary battle in that state by a narrow two-point margin. The most striking aspect of that poll is that DeSantis leads Trump by double-digit large margins among Fox News viewers and voters who listen to conservative talk radio. That's because the conservative media establishment — not just Fox, but outlets like National Review and American Greatness — have pushed DeSantis to the front of the pack by featuring him prominently in their coverage. Chait's conclusion: "Republicans who consume conservative media are getting the message."

DeSantis has positioned himself at the head of the pack by making Florida a laboratory for right-wing governance: He's signed laws forbidding school districts from requiring masks to prevent the spread of COVID, banning discussion of sexuality in classrooms and stripping Disney of its tax advantages for opposing the classroom law. "DeSantis has remade the political landscape in Florida," Dexter Filkins wrote in a recent New Yorker profile. "It seems conceivable that he could attempt something similar on a national level."

The angry Democrat: Gavin Newsom

California's governor easily survived a recall election last year and, in the wake of the Supreme Court's abortion ruling, has offered himself as the man to lead the Democratic Party into battle. "Newsom is now planning to do what he demanded of fellow Democrats: directly engage with Republicans in those culture wars," Christopher Cadelago and David Siders write for Politico. While his prominence in the latest hot-button debates has prompted presidential speculation, observers say he wouldn't challenge Biden in a primary, and would be hesitant to take on Vice President Kamala Harris — a California ally — if she decided to run. But that comes with a caveat: "If her candidacy appeared weak, it would not be unthinkable" for Newsom to run.

Despite his protestations, Newsom just ran an ad on Fox News criticizing DeSantis. That's not the kind of thing a person who isn't running for president does. But there are questions about what kind of appeal a deep-blue Californian would have in red and purple states. "All three of the country's Californian presidents — Herbert Hoover, Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan — were Republicans," Blake Hounshell points out in The New York Times. "No Democrat from California has ever been elected to the Oval Office."

The fresh face: Glenn Youngkin

Wait. Wasn't Virginia's Republican governor elected just last year? Yes, that's true, but it's also true that Virginia term-limits its governors to a single term — which means Youngkin is already thinking about his next job. Glenn Youngkin "is nowhere close to announcing his candidacy. He's just in the megadonor meeting stage, trying to better read the room," Dan Primack writes for Axios. "But his underdog victory in Virginia was emboldening, and there's a pragmatic case for seeking higher office before establishing too much of a record in lower office (see Obama, Barack)."

Youngkin's appeal might be his ability to reach beyond the GOP's base. During his gubernatorial run, "Youngkin managed to excite the deep-red base without alienating moderate suburbanites," Laura Vozzella and Gregory S. Schneider write for The Washington Post. His ability to appeal to Trump voters without resorting to Trumpist bombast might be a winner on the national level, too: "Republicans pointed to his win as a template for a way forward from the Trump presidency." But he'll soon find out if GOP donors decide to put their money behind that gamble.

The billionaire: J.B. Pritzker

The Democratic governor of Illinois has attracted attention for a couple of reasons. First, he made a trip to New Hampshire in June to give a speech to Dems in that state — just days before the gubernatorial primary election in his own state. Second, he made headlines around the same time for suggesting that Biden might face a primary challenge in 2024. "That's not something I'm encouraging, but it's certainly possible," he told NBC News. "We've seen it in the past." Democrats tout his policy accomplishments as governor, Tina Sfondeles reports for the Chicago Sun-Times, including "legalizing cannabis, raising the minimum wage, expanding voting rights, reforming criminal justice and enshrining reproductive rights."

A third factor in the presidential speculation: Pritzker has deep pockets — Forbes estimates his net worth at $3.6 billion, money that comes from his former career running a private equity firm, as well as his status as an heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune. He's used that money freely in his gubernatorial campaigns. "Which means that if Pritzker wants to run against Biden in 2024," Chris Cillizza writes for CNN, "he won't lose for a lack of funds."

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
State
California State
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Chait
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Dexter Filkins
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Chris Cillizza
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Herbert Hoover
Person
George W Bush
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republicans#A Democratic Party#The Supreme Court#The White House#Gop#Fox News
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Biden hastily ends press conference as reporters shout questions: ‘I’m out of here’

President Biden hastily ended a press conference on Thursday, turning his back as reporters shouted questions and declaring, "I’m out of here." Biden answered several questions from a pre-determined list of reporters during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, following the NATO Summit before he said, "All right, guys," and attempted to wrap things up. Multiple reporters still wanted to ask questions, and someone in the crowd promised to be quick, but Biden shut it down nonetheless.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Bill O'Reilly says no 'chance in hell' Tucker Carlson runs for president

Author Bill O’Reilly says there's no way his former colleague Fox News host Tucker Carlson runs for president. Newsmax host Eric Bolling, another Fox alumnus, asked O'Reilly about Carlson during an interview on Tuesday after going through some other possibilities for 2024. Reports came out in 2020 about chatter in Republican circles of a Carlson campaign, but the host dismissed that idea as recently as last year.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy