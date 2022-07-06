Less rain, fewer clouds = hotter temps

First Alert Forecast First Alert Forecast

Jacksonville, Fl — We’re feeling muggy and hot with mainly dry days through the end of the work week. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we’ll be partly sunny with temperatures climbing into the low 90s with feels-like temperatures 100+.

Isolated brief showers and storms will develop mainly inland during the afternoon. Isolated coverage of the afternoon storms is on tap again for Thursday. Highs will climb to the mid 90s in the afternoon.

Buresh says we are in the midst of the hottest temperatures of the year, on average, through around August 10th.

We increase the coverage of the afternoons storms starting Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-90s each day.

TROPICS: Not tracking any areas of concern.

