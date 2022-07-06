ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Less rain, fewer clouds = hotter temps

By Rich Jones
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24mmt3_0gWAmLoS00
First Alert Forecast First Alert Forecast

Jacksonville, Fl — We’re feeling muggy and hot with mainly dry days through the end of the work week. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we’ll be partly sunny with temperatures climbing into the low 90s with feels-like temperatures 100+.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Isolated brief showers and storms will develop mainly inland during the afternoon. Isolated coverage of the afternoon storms is on tap again for Thursday. Highs will climb to the mid 90s in the afternoon.

Buresh says we are in the midst of the hottest temperatures of the year, on average, through around August 10th.

We increase the coverage of the afternoons storms starting Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-90s each day.

TROPICS: Not tracking any areas of concern.

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 6, 2022 First Alert 7 Day Forecast from Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax

Possible break-in leads to shooting near Pine Forest area

Late Sunday night, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 4200 Putnam Ave. after a woman dialed 911 and then hung up. JSO confirmed that when they arrived at the scene an adult woman claimed to have shot a man attempting to break into her home. Officers searched the area and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. JFRD responded shortly after and pronounced the man dead.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fl
Action News Jax

FHP: Suspected shooter dies in ATV crash outside Lake City

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a man has died Friday morning after crashing his ATV in Columbia County. Investigators believe that at approximately 3:15 a.m., the 40-year-old driver from Lake City failed to negotiate a left turn while traveling south on Southwest Mount Carmel Avenue. The ATV left the right side of the roadway and landed in a ditch, which caused the front left of the ATV to collide with a concrete block.
LAKE CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Action News Jax

Police searching for suspect in double shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 11:56 p.m. Saturday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a person shot. Upon their arrival at the shopping center at 200 West 48th Street, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds to their torsos. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
103K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy