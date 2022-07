ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Corn Hill Arts Festival wrapped up at five on Sunday, but it left lasting memories. The community had two full days of artists, live performances, and delicious food and drinks. The festival was held in Rochester’s historic Corn Hill neighborhood. Thankfully the weather was beautiful for it, and there was a great turnout after the two-year pause because of the pandemic.

