Power restored for thousands in central Ohio

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands are without power after storms moved through central Ohio Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, AEP was reporting more than 6,000 customer outages in the company’s service area. Both Franklin and Hocking counties have fewer than 1,000 outages each. Most of the outages — 2,791 — are in Lawrence County at the southern-most point of AEP’s service area.

No information was available on an estimated time of restoration.

