Northfield, MN

Summer work session held to discuss Northfield High School renovations

By PAMELA THOMPSON
 5 days ago

Although Northfield students and teachers are currently on summer break, members of the School Board are still in session this summer.

The board held a meeting last week to get the ball rolling on a renovation plan for Northfield High School, with a potential referendum looming. Northfield Superintendent Dr. Matt Hillmann explained the reasons for getting together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGzun_0gWAkJ7Q00
Students make their way through the halls at Northfield High School between classes in 2017. The building is widespread, mostly over one floor, so most students carry backpacks throughout the day, rather then utilizing lockers. Some areas, like the one pictured here, become heavily crowded, due to the inefficient layout. (File photo/southernminn.com)

“We’re putting a plan together, which will include identifying the point where we might want to come to the community to get their approval for either some additions and renovations to the high school, or something different,” said Hillmann. “That will be the discussion this summer. I would say, over the next four to six weeks, we’re going to have some very intense discussion around that.”

All told, the total of the recommendations made by the task force will come to $87 million. Hillmann said the district believes the price to build a new high school would be $118 million to $120 million.

A referendum to build a new high school was defeated in 2018. While Hillmann said the task force was told not to consider a new building, another referendum for that purpose on the November ballot is a possibility.

The outcome from the master plan recommendations includes the following steps: review of the findings, consider financial scenarios and receive additional community input.

Ultimately, Northfield Public Schools will have a recommendation from the Task Force for Northfield High School to accommodate educational needs, enrollment and programs over the next 20 years that is financially sustainable.

New principal approved

The Northfield School Board held a brief special session before the June work session to approve the appointment of Shane Baier as principal of Northfield High School. Baier succeeds outgoing principal Joel Leer who left his post after 16 years at the end of May to accept a position as a professor at Minnesota State University in Mankato.

Northfield, MN
Northfield News has been serving Rice County, MN since 1876

 https://www.southernminn.com/northfield_news/

