Rochester, NY

Rochester Gay Men’s Chorus discusses city’s pride month, local events planned

By Ally Peters
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — July is Pride Month in Rochester and the Rochester Gay Men’s Chorus (RGMC) is celebrating with a number of events.

News 8’s Ally Peters sat down with two members of the chorus to talk about their upcoming plans, one being a ROC’n Rainbow concert this Saturday at the School of the Arts.

“We are so excited to have not only the Rochester Gay Men’s Chorus hosting the concert, but we are going to be joined by the Flower City Pride Band, as well as the Rochester Women’s Community Chorus,” said Associate Artistic Director Alex Kuczynski. “It’s going to be a big celebration of pride this year. We’re just so excited to come together and collaborate and just make it a celebration.”

The chorus, which took part in the Lilac Festival, will also be participating in the ROC Pride Fest on July 16 . Their hope is to rebuild the chorus and encourage more people to join them after seeing some members leave the group during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rochester Pride Parade, Festival return in 2022 after 2 year hiatus

“We have certainly wanted to get out into the community as much as we can and this past week we sang at the Henrietta Pride flag raising,” Kuczynski said. “We are also going to sing at the Town Hall flag raising for Rochester Pride this coming Friday, as well as the national anthem at the Red Wings game for pride night on Wednesday of next week.”

RGMC is also preparing for a special milestone this coming September… their 40th season!

“We’re calling it ‘Fabulous 40.’ There will be events that we will hold throughout the entire year going right up to July of next year, so stay tuned for that,” said Bob Neale, a Board Chair for RGMC. “Also the Chorus is, in August, they’re going to be at the Human Rights Campaign dinner. That’s going to be held at the convention center on August 6, they’re going to be the cocktail hour entertainment.”

Kuczynski said these Pride events are just part of what makes the month so special for so many. He hopes the festivities inspire others in our area to celebrate love and inclusivity.

“We certainly like to use it both as a celebration of how far we’ve come for LGBTQIA plus rights, but we also use it as a reminder that there’s so much to continue fighting for and so, in getting up and singing and standing together, just being visible and being out is a message to the world that we’re here and we’re born this way,” Kuczynski said.

If you’d like to attend the ROC’n Rainbow concert this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Allen Main Stage Theatre, you can find tickets here .

You can also learn more about a number of events happening throughout the summer by visiting the Pride Collective website here .

John Streber
4d ago

Who cares !!!! June has come and gone !!! What are the democrats doing now ??? Giving them another month to prance around !!!!!!

