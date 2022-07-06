ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

Man admits to shooting, killing girlfriend inside East Point Apartment, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
EAST POINT, Ga. — A man is behind bars after police say he told them he killed his girlfriend inside the apartment they shared.

East Point police were called to Foxhunt Lane off of Washington Rd. at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they got there, they found a woman dead from a gunshot wound. Her identity has not been released.

The woman’s boyfriend, who was still on the scene, was taken into custody.

While talking to investigators, the boyfriend, whose identity has also not been released, told them he killed her during a domestic dispute in the apartment.

Police say charges are pending against him, but have not clarified what those charges will be.

