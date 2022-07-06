ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, TN

1 killed in Macon County crash

By Laura Schweizer
 5 days ago

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that happened late Tuesday night in Macon County.

Authorities told News 2, that one vehicle was involved in the crash on State Route 10/Hartsville Road close to Ferguson Hill Road. THP said the vehicle was traveling south, ran off the right side of the roadway, then traveled over a steep embankment.

Troopers said there were five people inside the vehicle at the time, one person has been confirmed dead.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

