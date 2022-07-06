Deadline looming to apply for openings in Athens

athens city hall

There is a reminder from City Hall: Friday is the last day to apply to fill 19 openings on seven local governing boards, authorities, committees, and commissions. Applications are on the Athens-Clarke County government website.

From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…

The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government is seeking qualified candidates to fill the following terms on important policy-making boards:

* - Incumbents are eligible for reappointment and may reapply.

These positions are unpaid, volunteer positions. Applicants for any board, authority, or commission positions must be Athens-Clarke County residents. More detailed information about each board, authority, or commission is available online at www.accgov.com/boards.

Applications can be filled out online at www.accgov.com/boards or obtained from the Clerk of Commission’s office in Room 204 of City Hall, 301 College Avenue. The deadline for receiving applications is Friday, July 8. A separate application must be completed for each position.

The Mayor and Commission is tentatively scheduled to interview applicants on the afternoon/night of Tuesday, July 26. This will be the only date for interviews, which will be open to the public. After the deadline for receipt of applications, candidates selected for an interview will receive notification of an interview time. Candidates can note when submitting an application If they will be out of town or otherwise unavailable on this date.

The Mayor and Commission is tentatively scheduled to make appointments at the Regular Session meeting on Tuesday, August 2.

For more information, call Clerk of Commission Jean Spratlin at 706-613-3031 or visit www.accgov.com/clerkofcommission.

©2022 Cox Media Group