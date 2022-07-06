ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Deadline looming to apply for openings in Athens

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spr0u_0gWAiPEy00
athens city hall

There is a reminder from City Hall: Friday is the last day to apply to fill 19 openings on seven local governing boards, authorities, committees, and commissions. Applications are on the Athens-Clarke County government website.

From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…

The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government is seeking qualified candidates to fill the following terms on important policy-making boards:

* - Incumbents are eligible for reappointment and may reapply.

These positions are unpaid, volunteer positions. Applicants for any board, authority, or commission positions must be Athens-Clarke County residents. More detailed information about each board, authority, or commission is available online at www.accgov.com/boards.

Applications can be filled out online at www.accgov.com/boards or obtained from the Clerk of Commission’s office in Room 204 of City Hall, 301 College Avenue. The deadline for receiving applications is Friday, July 8. A separate application must be completed for each position.

The Mayor and Commission is tentatively scheduled to interview applicants on the afternoon/night of Tuesday, July 26. This will be the only date for interviews, which will be open to the public. After the deadline for receipt of applications, candidates selected for an interview will receive notification of an interview time. Candidates can note when submitting an application If they will be out of town or otherwise unavailable on this date.

The Mayor and Commission is tentatively scheduled to make appointments at the Regular Session meeting on Tuesday, August 2.

For more information, call Clerk of Commission Jean Spratlin at 706-613-3031 or visit www.accgov.com/clerkofcommission.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Oconee Co Commissioners consider amendment to noise ordinance

Oconee County Commissioners schedule a public hearing on plans for changes to the County noise ordinance. The proposed amendment would prohibit tractor trailers and other large vehicles from producing excessive noise by using Jake brakes or failing to use a proper muffler. A hearing is set for July 26, with a Commission vote anticipated in August.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
uga.edu

Athens residents have easy access to food distributions, thanks to UGA

Food insecure Athens residents have easy access to meals, thanks to a partnership between UGA and local government. One of the challenges facing Athens residents with food insecurity during the pandemic was the lack of a directory listing locations and requirements for recipients. Thanks to a website created and operated...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarke County, GA
Government
Athens, GA
Government
County
Clarke County, GA
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

COVID-19 cases on the rise across five Georgia counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is seeing a rise in positive COVID tests this summer. The top five counties in Georgia with the most COVID cases: Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and Clayton Counties, also known as the metro Atlanta area. “I never had it. I avoided it somehow,” said Cathy...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Former Georgia senator Mike Crotts dead at 75, governor says

ATLANTA — Former Georgia state senator Mike Crotts has passed away, according to Gov. Brian Kemp. He was 75. His death was announced Saturday. Crotts, from the Covington area, served in Georgia's senate from 1992 to 2004. "A former state senator, successful businessman, Coast Guard veteran, man of faith,...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Jeane Argo dies at 92

Jeane Argo has died: the widow of the late Athens state Rep Bob Argo was the mother of Marty Kemp and the mother-in-law of Governor Brian Kemp. Jeane Argo was 92 years old. The family confirmed her death with a statement on Twitter. “Today, we lost a cherished member of...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vision Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
accesswdun.com

Lawrenceville reaches settlement with former police captain

The City of Lawrenceville and a former captain with the Lawrenceville Police Department reached a settlement Friday in regards to a sexual harassment scandal and lawsuit within the department. According to open records obtained by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the City of Lawrenceville will pay Tawyna Gilovanni $300,000 for a...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WGAU

Ga DOT gears up for work on Highway 316

The Georgia DOT says work on Highway 316 in Gwinnett and Barrow counties will make for overnight lane closures. The work that begins this weekend will impact eastbound traffic between Cedars Road and Winder Highway and is expected to continue into October. From the Georgia Dept of Transportation... WHAT: Georgia...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County inmate dies from treatable illness

The Gwinnett County District Attorney decided not charges should be filed in the death of an inmate who complained for weeks about what turned out to be a treatable illness. Deion Strayhon was one of seven Gwinnett County inmates to die last year, more than any other metro jail. Neither jailers nor the medical staff believe they could have done anything differently.
The Georgia Sun

What did the Georgia Guidestones say?

The destruction of the Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton by unknown individuals has caused a spike in interest in the fallen monument. A once obscure, relatively unknown monument in the middle of nowhere, has now garnered national attention. The monument was erected in 1980 and the origins are technically unknown,...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Stretch of College Station Road is closed indefinitely

There is a traffic heads up on College Station Road in Athens: the stretch of College Station that has been closed since a water main break two weeks ago will remain closed til further notice. There will be testing for underground voids beneath College Station from Riverbend Road to the Outer Loop entrance ramp. City Hall says the goal is to have the road reopened before the August 17 start of the University of Georgia’s fall semester classes.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities investigating after death at Cottrell in Gainesville

A death Friday at Cottrell, Inc. in Gainesville has led to an investigation from local and federal officials. Sgt. Ryan Daly, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said the death appeared to be accidental. The sheriff's office is withholding additional information until the victim's family can be notified of the death.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy