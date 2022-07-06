ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

US 70 West loop to I-40 East to close permanently

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using...

www.wral.com

cbs17

Flooding erodes Wake Forest road, closes lane

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the town of Wake Forest said a part of a road has been washed away due to flooding from Saturday’s heavy rains. They say Wait Ave./NC 98 from Shenandoah Farm Road to Mackie Park Drive is now reduced to one lane with alternating two-way traffic.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL

Crews moving car stuck after running over tree in Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Crews moving car stuck after running over tree in Raleigh. Officials are working to help those stuck inside an SUV that ran over a tree...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Road back open after fallen tree blocks I-95 northbound in Nash County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are back open as of 5:55 p.m. after a fallen tree blocked the road Friday afternoon. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along I-95 at mile marker 130, which is south of Rocky Mount near N.C. 58, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
NASH COUNTY, NC
Clayton, NC
cbs17

Crash on I-40 reopens westbound lanes near Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says they have reopened the westbound lanes of I-40 after a crash near Durham Sunday afternoon. UPDATE: 1 charged after teen dies in chain-reaction I-40 crash in Durham, police say. NCSHP Troop C says the crash happened around 1:10...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Some of the biggest road construction projects in Raleigh are several years behind schedule

Raleigh, N.C. — Several of the biggest road construction projects in Wake County are behind schedule. WRAL Investigates searched North Carolina Department of Transportation contracts for 31 road construction projects underway in Wake County. Five of the biggest are behind schedule, including three that are delayed by more than a year with supply and labor shortages partially to blame.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Woman rescued from flood water in Wake County

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Knightdale Fire Department told WRAL News Saturday that it had been involved in "15-20 water rescues" as of Saturday evening. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer:...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman rescued after car floods in rushing water on street near Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was rescued from rushing flood waters after her car stalled in deep water along a water-covered street in Wake County Saturday night. Heavy rains brought flooding to many areas of the Triangle and flooded a pond near Countrywood Lane about two miles northwest of Wendell and a mile northeast of Knightdale, according to Brian Amerson, a battalion chief for the Wendell Fire Department.
WENDELL, NC
cbs17

Durham police seeking information on hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Traffic and Crash Team is asking for information about a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday morning. Shortly after 11:30 a.m., police say a bicyclist was struck by a gray or silver colored sedan in the 2300 block of Guess Road. After the collision, the sedan left the scene leaving the bicyclist with serious injuries.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham man wins big during 'Stranger Things' snack run

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham man wins big during 'Stranger Things' snack run. Anthony Gale of Durham won a $160,543 jackpot when he bought a ticket at a store...
DURHAM, NC
point2homes.com

1981 Sadler Avenue, Creedmoor, Granville County, NC, 27522

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. 1981 Sadler Avenue is in the 27522 zip code. 1981 Sadler Avenue has the following amenities: flooring: carpet, hardwood, tile and...
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 hurt in crash involving North Carolina trooper

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people, including a North Carolina state trooper, were involved in a crash Friday night in Fayetteville, according to the state highway patrol. The trooper was traveling on south on Highway 301 near Airport Road when NSCHP said an SUV hit the patrol vehicle. A...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Luke Bryan took a tumble while wiggling on stage in Raleigh Friday night

Raleigh, N.C. — Luke Bryan fell onto his backside but the show just went on Friday night at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. Video captured by fans close to the stage shows the singer's foot slip out from under him, but Bryant handled it with good humor. He lay on the ground, pumping his hips and continued to sing “That’s My Kind of Night,” even refusing a hand up from someone else on stage.
RALEIGH, NC

