US 70 West loop to I-40 East to close permanently

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the town of Wake Forest said a part of a road has been washed away due to flooding from Saturday’s heavy rains. They say Wait Ave./NC 98 from Shenandoah Farm Road to Mackie Park Drive is now reduced to one lane with alternating two-way traffic.
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Crews moving car stuck after running over tree in Raleigh. Officials are working to help those stuck inside an SUV that ran over a tree...
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are back open as of 5:55 p.m. after a fallen tree blocked the road Friday afternoon. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along I-95 at mile marker 130, which is south of Rocky Mount near N.C. 58, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday evening, several drivers along I-440 were forced to slow down during a downpour of rain. CBS 17 News witnessed traffic building up after 6 p.m. while driving the Weather Beast as drivers tried to maneuver around several inches of standing water. Some people who...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says they have reopened the westbound lanes of I-40 after a crash near Durham Sunday afternoon. UPDATE: 1 charged after teen dies in chain-reaction I-40 crash in Durham, police say. NCSHP Troop C says the crash happened around 1:10...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash involving a state trooper sent one person to the hospital. The crash took place on Gillespie Street near Airport Road in Fayetteville. The patrol vehicle was left with heavy front-end damage and the airbag deployed. The other vehicle also had front-end damage. One person...
Raleigh, N.C. — Several of the biggest road construction projects in Wake County are behind schedule. WRAL Investigates searched North Carolina Department of Transportation contracts for 31 road construction projects underway in Wake County. Five of the biggest are behind schedule, including three that are delayed by more than a year with supply and labor shortages partially to blame.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A split-second decision has forever changed the life of an Alamance County barber. Sandra Lopez Alvarado stopped for snacks after a July 4 get-together and decided to pick up a lottery ticket while she was there. “I wasn’t going to buy a ticket at...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Fast-rising water causes taxi driver, family to be rescued in Raleigh. A family and the taxi driver they were with had to be rescued in...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group that monitors river quality in North Carolina says six sites failed the Swim Guide test– five of which were “off the charts.”. Sound Rivers monitors several areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds. This week on the Upper Neuse River,...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Knightdale Fire Department told WRAL News Saturday that it had been involved in "15-20 water rescues" as of Saturday evening. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer:...
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was rescued from rushing flood waters after her car stalled in deep water along a water-covered street in Wake County Saturday night. Heavy rains brought flooding to many areas of the Triangle and flooded a pond near Countrywood Lane about two miles northwest of Wendell and a mile northeast of Knightdale, according to Brian Amerson, a battalion chief for the Wendell Fire Department.
RALEIGH, N.C. – Martha Dixon of Goldsboro achieved her dream of winning a big lottery prize, when her ticket in a Lucky For Life drawing won $25,000 a year for life. “This has always been my dream,” said Dixon on Wednesday as she collected her prize, “to be debt-free and able to help others.”
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Traffic and Crash Team is asking for information about a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday morning. Shortly after 11:30 a.m., police say a bicyclist was struck by a gray or silver colored sedan in the 2300 block of Guess Road. After the collision, the sedan left the scene leaving the bicyclist with serious injuries.
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham man wins big during 'Stranger Things' snack run. Anthony Gale of Durham won a $160,543 jackpot when he bought a ticket at a store...
DURHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Anthony Gale of Durham needed some snacks night while binge-watching “Stranger Things” so he hit pause, picked up a Cash 5 ticket along with his food and won a $160,543 jackpot in the process, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery officials.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh is introducing a new attraction at one of their parks to help people beat the heat. The new Raleigh Water Works Balloon Blast will be open at Pullen Park most days until mid-August, according to the city. Officials say it will...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people, including a North Carolina state trooper, were involved in a crash Friday night in Fayetteville, according to the state highway patrol. The trooper was traveling on south on Highway 301 near Airport Road when NSCHP said an SUV hit the patrol vehicle. A...
Raleigh, N.C. — Luke Bryan fell onto his backside but the show just went on Friday night at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. Video captured by fans close to the stage shows the singer's foot slip out from under him, but Bryant handled it with good humor. He lay on the ground, pumping his hips and continued to sing “That’s My Kind of Night,” even refusing a hand up from someone else on stage.
Comments / 0