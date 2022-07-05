ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud VA Earns Awards for Sustainable Health Care Practices

By Sarah Mueller
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- A central Minnesota organization has earned top honors for sustainable health care practices. The St. Cloud VA was awarded the 2022 Top 25 Environmental Excellence Award from Practice Greenhealth. This is the sixth year the VA...

Beekeeper Convention in St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD -- Both professional and hobby beekeepers gathered in St. Cloud this week. The Minnesota Honey Producers Association's annual convention wraps up Saturday at the Holiday Inn. Vice President of the MHPA Mark Sundberg says there's always lot of interest from both commercial and hobby beekeepers. I see there's...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Door Opened For Minnesota Veterans To Apply For Bonus Payment

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz has announced that veterans who have served from 9-11 on can now apply for a bonus payment to recognize their service. The Post-9/11 Veteran Service Bonus program was included in the most recent legislative session as part of the first comprehensive Veterans Omnibus Bill in recent memory. The law consists of nearly 25-million dollars for service bonuses to post-9/11 era veterans and Gold Star Families. Eligible veterans or currently serving military members must have served sometime between September 11th, 2001, and August 30, 2021. To apply, veterans or their beneficiaries should visit the website MinnesotaVeteran.org.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Walz: Nearly 1M Minnesotans have applied for frontline worker pay

Gov. Tim Walz said over 900,000 Minnesotans have applied for the frontline worker "hero pay" to recognize their contributions during the COVID pandemic, which greatly surpasses the initial number expected. Last month, Walz said the original expectation was around 667,000. As a result, the governor notes that the amount people...
Dry Conditions Expand to More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The abnormally dry conditions have expanded slightly to include more of the state. The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday says 17 percent of the state is now listed as abnormally dry, up from 16 percent a week ago. The dry area stretches from southern Stearns county, down into the Twin Cities metro area, and further south into the southern part of the state.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
COVID In Minnesota: MDH unveils new, weekly reporting methods

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday delivered its first new, weekly update on COVID-19 data since switching from a daily schedule.The department's update includes new reporting methods, including a 7-day moving average of cases and deaths.The death rate was most recently reported at 0.10 per day, while the case average was at 725.4. The data is current as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, and is calculated by adding the total deaths and new cases in a seven-day period and dividing each by seven.The health department said the 7-day moving averages provide "a more accurate representation ... by smoothing...
MINNESOTA STATE
Waiting on a Minnesota 'hero check?' It's getting smaller

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - More than 901,000 people have applied for frontline worker bonus pay in Minnesota, far more than state officials anticipated. That means the checks will be smaller than the $750 initially expected. Lawmakers capped the bonus pool at $500 million, and the final check size won't be known until the application window ends July 22. State officials and labor unions initially expected just 667,000 people would apply.
MINNESOTA STATE
Joetown Rocks attracts big crowds

Little Jacob Schneider decides snoozing is much more important than music during the July 3 annual Joetown Rocks concert in St. Joseph. Held by his grandmother, Barb Lyndgaard of Avon, Jacob is the son of Kris and Dani Schneider of St. Joseph. Von Pinnon has been publishing the St. Joseph...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
Cheapest gas in Minnesota as fuel prices continue to fall: list

(FOX 9) - Gas prices in Minnesota are dropping, with some gas stations selling fuel for under $4 a gallon. This comes as the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel has fallen for the third straight week after hitting an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14, according to AAA.
Tax-Forfeited Auction Set For August

STEARNS COUNTY -- Four tax-forfeited properties will go up for auction next month. Stearns County will hold the tax-forfeited property auction August 2nd at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park (3301 County Road 138). The properties include:. A vacant lot at 436 22nd Ave N in St. Cloud.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
St. Cloud, MN
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

