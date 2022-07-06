ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Kiermaier knocks in 4, Rays beat Red Sox 8-4 at Fenway

By Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APML4_0gWAesDP00
Down & Out Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts walks away after striking out during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) (Mary Schwalm/AP)

Boston — Kevin Kiermaier hit an early three-run double and broke a tie with an RBI grounder during a four-run sixth inning that sent the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox 8-4.

Yandy Díaz had three singles and an RBI as the Rays evened the three-game series between AL East rivals at one apiece.

Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story homered for Boston, and J.D. Martinez had two doubles and a single.

The Red Sox had won five straight at home before the Rays prevailed in driving rain that started in the seventh and continued until reliever Jason Adam retired Story for the final out in worsening conditions.

The Red Sox were 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base overall.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yandy Díaz
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Xander Bogaerts
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
107K+
Followers
115K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy