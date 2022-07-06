Centric Bank Names Cash Management Sales Officer in Devon

They say necessity is the mother of invention. Eight years ago on Thanksgiving, Tashelle Darby-Wong’s eight-month-old son, Kai, experienced a severe food allergy reaction and was rushed to the hospital. Soon after, his diagnosis of serious allergies to the top eight food categories forever changed her family’s lifestyle and the way they interacted with food. No longer could Kai eat the flavorful dishes Darby-Wong typically served that were inspired by her Indian and Jamaican heritage.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO