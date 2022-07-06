ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devon, PA

Centric Bank Names Cash Management Sales Officer in Devon

By Leah Mikulich
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Centric Bank has named Carol Ann Urban to the position of Vice President, Cash Management Sales Officer in Devon. In this role, Urban will be responsible for the sales and...

vista.today

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to One of the Region’s 13 ZIP Codes Where Houses Are Flying Off the Market

This four-bedroom, 2,329-square-foot home at 191 Shea Lane in Glenmoore is on the market for $539,000. Despite rising interest rates, declining inventory, and high home prices that are putting off some buyers, several ZIP Codes in the Philadelphia area are still seeing homes snatched off the market in record time, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Devon, PA
VISTA.Today

Hiring Chesco: How to Better Lead Others by Focusing on Self

Good leaders inspire people to embrace their goals, join their ranks, and work alongside them, writes Express Employment Professionals for its Refresh Leadership Blog. But before a person can inspire others, he or she must first look within. According to Professor Charles C. Manz, self-leadership is a “comprehensive self-influence perspective...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Guy Fardone, the Passionate and Energetic Founder of Evolve IP

Editor’s Note: VISTA Today originally published this profile of Guy Fardone on May 8, 2015. Fardone, who stepped down from his role at Wayne-based Evolve IP in late 2000 after a decade of leadership in various positions within the company, is now the Executive Chairman of Bridgepointe Technologies. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, with an office in Morristown, N.J., Bridgepointe is an IT strategy expert that helps clients meet their technology needs.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santander Bank#Treasury Management#Philadelphia University#Centric Bank#Urban#Temple University
VISTA.Today

Exton-Based Evolution Energy Partners Rebrands to Better Illustrate Its Comprehensive Suite of Services

Evolution Energy Partners — a full-service energy management, engineering, and consulting firm based in Exton — has announced its official rebranding to Evolution Sustainability Group. Over its many years in operation, award-winning Evolution has continuously grown its expertise and expanded its services to comprehensively meet its customers’ needs...
EXTON, PA
VISTA.Today

Preserve Chester County’s Storied Past, Ensure Permanence of 300 Years of History by Donating to the CCHC

As a nonprofit, the Chester County History Center relies on the generosity of the community to fulfill its mission of preserving the county’s storied past. The Chester County History Center provides a place to forever showcase 300 years of American history for future generations. Supporting it ensures continued educational programs, exhibits, and activities for people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Child’s Food Allergies Prompt VISTA Millennial Superstar to Create Allergen-Free Spice Line in West Chester

They say necessity is the mother of invention. Eight years ago on Thanksgiving, Tashelle Darby-Wong’s eight-month-old son, Kai, experienced a severe food allergy reaction and was rushed to the hospital. Soon after, his diagnosis of serious allergies to the top eight food categories forever changed her family’s lifestyle and the way they interacted with food. No longer could Kai eat the flavorful dishes Darby-Wong typically served that were inspired by her Indian and Jamaican heritage.
WEST CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
VISTA.Today

West Chester-Based Pharmaceutical Company Working to Land Second Crack at Approval for Skin Disorder Drug

West Chester-based Verrica Pharmaceuticals has moved closer to getting a second chance at approval for its skin disorder drug, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The dermatology therapeutics company held a “Type A” meeting with the Food and Drug Administration last month to discuss resubmission and potential approval...
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Tears, Hugs, and Smiles: Chester County Hospital Employees Receive Carnations, Thank-You Notes

Volunteers recently distributed hundreds of carnations and thank-you notes to Chester County Hospital employees. The “Carnation Day” event was an effort of the Care Team, part of Chester County’s Suicide Prevention Task Force (CCSPTF). It is an outreach project created with the simple idea that even brief interventions and acts of kindness can be effective tools for suicide prevention.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy