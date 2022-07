UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in Spanish). CHANG: And it's a movement that is working. The region has historically had restrictive abortion laws, but in the last two years, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia have decriminalized or fully legalized abortion. Other neighboring countries like Chile could be next. Now with federal abortion protections in the U.S. gone, reproductive rights advocates in the U.S. may be looking to their counterparts in Latin America for inspiration and strategy. Maria Antonieta Alcalde is the director of Ipas in Central America and Mexico. It's an organization that promotes safe and legal abortion access around the world. She joins us now from Mexico City. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

PROTESTS ・ 1 DAY AGO