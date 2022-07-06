England v Austria - Part 1

A Yorkshire football club which includes transgender players says an "intrusive" FA policy is preventing it from joining a bigger league. Under FA rules, trans people must seek special approval to play in its leagues. The Yorkshire Terriers, who currently play in a mixed-gender league, claim the policy on transgender...
Several men have been been found guilty of a violent raid at the home of former footballer Ashley Cole and a £3.5m tiara heist. BBC News examines the extraordinary way the case unfolded. It's like something from classic crime fiction. A multi-million pound diamond-encrusted tiara, made for an imperial...
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. I'm not going to lie to you, winning Wimbledon was not my childhood dream. The childhood dream was always the French Open. We don't have any grass courts in...
Derek 'War' Chisora lived up to his alias on Saturday night with a gruelling win over Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev at London's O2 Arena. It was a thrilling, yet scrappy at times, contest as 38-year-old Chisora edged a points win on a split decision. Moments before the first bell, Chisora promised...
The historic Book of Deer - believed to be the oldest surviving Scottish manuscript - has returned to the north east for the first time in 1,000 years to go on show. The 10th Century manuscript is noted for containing the earliest surviving Gaelic writing from Scotland. It is normally...
A plan to use oral contraceptives to control grey squirrel populations in the UK is making good progress and could soon be put to the test in field trials, say government scientists. The mass birth control plan involves luring grey squirrels into feeding boxes only they can access, using pots...
Comments / 0