Philly carjacking victim fires as suspects drive away in stolen vehicle: Police

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago
Police do not know if the carjackers were injured in their escape.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A carjacking victim in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia shot at the masked suspects as they were driving away, police say.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday on Harbison Avenue and Comly Street.

Police say the two armed and masked attackers approached the two victims and demanded their vehicle.

As they drove off in the stolen Honda Ridgeline pickup truck, one of the victims opened fire at them, shooting five times.

No further details about the suspects have been released.

John Binczewski
4d ago

I've been carjacked I know what it's like and I'm Roman Catholic and I have to wish bad things in those people who stole that person's car it's not a good situation you need to move out of Philadelphia everyone needs to move out of Philadelphia and run away staying here it's just not smart not smart at all

bleedgreen eagles
4d ago

i guess Krasner will press charges on the victim for shooting at them as they left....welcome to Krasner and Kenny world

