Philly carjacking victim fires as suspects drive away in stolen vehicle: Police

Police do not know if the carjackers were injured in their escape.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A carjacking victim in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia shot at the masked suspects as they were driving away, police say.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday on Harbison Avenue and Comly Street.

Police say the two armed and masked attackers approached the two victims and demanded their vehicle.

As they drove off in the stolen Honda Ridgeline pickup truck, one of the victims opened fire at them, shooting five times.

No further details about the suspects have been released.