'Beyond Van Gogh' opens in Louisville. Here's what to know about the exhibit

Strokes of green, blue and yellow transform into swirling florals that melt into the floor as dramatic string music washes over the space.

Suddenly, Vincent Van Gogh blinks at you, and you find yourself inside his artwork at "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Exhibit," a traveling installation that has finally come to Louisville.

"Beyond Van Gogh" is an "immersive" exhibit that shows Van Gogh's art "freed from frames" while images "flow across multi-surfaces," according to the exhibit's site. "This makes you feel as though you have stepped directly into a Van Gogh painting."

The exhibit is a "gift on so many different levels" to the city, Mayor Greg Fischer said at a press conference Tuesday.

Not only will it boost engagement and demonstrate that Louisville is a hub for urbanization, the mayor said, but the exhibit has the power to get people in touch with their own humanity.

Fischer gave a proclamation to Fanny Curtat, an art historian and member of the "Beyond Van Gogh" creative team, and said that Louisville honors the experience of the installation.

As the lights of "Cafe Terrace at Night" descended on Curtat, she described the unique way in which Van Gogh viewed the world and communicated that vision through art.

"Not a lot of painters paint at night," she said. "Not a lot of people see value at night or colors there, and he saw colors and he saw power and he saw something inspiring."

Most are familiar with the tragic themes associated with Van Gogh's life, like poverty, mental illness and how he was led to sever his own ear. "Beyond Van Gogh" aims to bring light to the missing parts of his narrative, Curtat said.

There's more to the artist's life than "The Starry Night," she said. For example, Van Gogh often did not have money to hire models, so he painted the people around him. Those portraits are featured heavily in the beginning of the show.

Curtat stressed that you don't need to know anything about Van Gogh before you come, though. Through letters written to his brother, you can read about the artist's life before you see the art.

Books and history are put to the wayside, and "the power of color speaks to you," she said.

"It's a great way to get to know him," Curtat said, the dark lights giving way to whisking almond blossoms.

When is 'Beyond Van Gogh?'

The exhibit will open its doors to the public on July 6 and remain open in Louisville until Sept. 3.

It will be open for the following hours:

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last entry is at 7 p.m.)

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last entry is at 7 p.m.)

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (last entry is at 8 p.m.)

The installation's site estimates the walk-through style show will take about an hour.

Where is 'Beyond Van Gogh?' in Louisville?

The 30,000-square-foot installation will be hosted by the Kentucky International Convention Center at 221 S. Fourth St. in exhibit hall B. It features 300 works by Van Gogh, including instantly recognizable paintings like "The Starry Night," "Sunflowers" and "Cafe Terrace at Night."

Guests are asked to use the entrance at Fourth and Jefferson streets to access the building.

How much are tickets to 'Beyond Van Gogh?'

There are several ticket options for the experience that vary by time, "peak" - Fridays to Sundays and holidays - and "off peak" - weekdays from Monday to Thursday.

Off-peak hours:

Basic timed entry (Ages 16+): $39.99

Child timed entry (Ages 5-15): $23.99

Premium flex: $49.99

VIP: $73.99

Group timed entry (8+): $33.99

Tickets for peak hours:

Basic timed entry (Ages 16+): $49.99

Child timed entry (Ages 5-15): $28.99

Premium flex: $59.99

VIP: $83.99

Group timed entry (8+): $43.99

Children 4 and under don't need tickets when accompanied by an adult. Tickets are also non-refundable and must be purchased in advance at VanGoghLouisville.com.

Premium Flex tickets allow guests to enter the exhibit up to two hours before their scheduled start time, and VIP tickets include priority access to the exhibit alongside a branded merchandise package.

Do I need a mask for 'Beyond Van Gogh?'

Masks are recommended on the event's website.

The exhibit is using timed ticket slots to help "reduce congestion and capacity" at the event as well as arrow markings to direct guests between separate entrances and exits.

There will be contactless payment and hand sanitizer stations available.

Contact reporter Rae Johnson at RNJohnson@gannett.com. Follow them on Twitter at @RaeJ_33.