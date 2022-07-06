ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rueschenberg begins Duties as HMU CEO

By Tom Robinson
 5 days ago

(Harlan) Harlan Municipal Utilities’ new Chief Executive Officer, Joseph “Joe” Rueschenberg, says he is excited to begin his new duties at HMU. In May, HMU announced the hiring of Rueschenberg, effective July 1.

Rueschenberg is a Harlan Community School graduate with a degree in Civil Engineering from Iowa State University. Rueschenberg is the former Vice-President and Principal Engineer/Senior Project Engineer at Sundquist Engineering, P.C. in Denison and Onawa, Iowa. Reuschenberg grew up on a farm in Westphalia.

As CEO, Rueschenberg is responsible for the day-to-day oversight of electric, gas, water, and telecom utilities, HMU employees, and general operations. His three-year employment contract begins June 6, 2022, and expires on May 31, 2025, with an initial salary of $113,000. Upon completion of successful annual reviews, he is eligible for increases of $3,500 per year.

