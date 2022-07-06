Flood Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 04:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides between one half foot and one foot above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 3:07 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/04 AM 2.7 1.3 0.9 0.5 Minor 11/03 PM 1.9 0.5 1.0 1.0 None 12/04 AM 2.8 1.4 1.0 1.0 Minor 12/04 PM 2.1 0.7 1.1 1.0 None 13/06 AM 2.7 1.3 0.8 0.5 Minor 13/04 PM 1.2 -0.2 0.3 0.5 None

