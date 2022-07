Effective: 2022-07-08 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Crow Wing; North Cass; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass LOCALLY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog are expected over portions of central and east- central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. Reduced visibility is likely and may be as low as 1/2 to 1/4 mile in spots. The fog is expected to lift after sunrise. If you are traveling this morning, be prepared for changing visibility. Use your headlights and be ready to reduce your speed if you encounter low visibility.

