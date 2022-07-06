ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi judge rejects clinic's appeal, allows total abortion ban to take effect

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lRvJ_0gWAR74Y00

July 6 (UPI) -- A Mississippi court has rejected a request from the state's last abortion clinic to prevent a trigger law from taking effect, handing women rights a defeat and forcing the health center to shut down by the end of Wednesday.

The ruling by Special Chancellor Debbra Halford on Tuesday means that Jackson Women's Health Organization will no longer be able to perform abortions after Wednesday, as the ban will take effect Thursday.

Halford also struck down a separate request that she ensure the state's six-week abortion ban not be enforced.

The ruling comes after the U.S. Supreme Court stuck down its landmark decision in Roe vs. Wade, which federally protected a woman's right to have an abortion -- a decision that "triggered" Mississippi's ban, which was passed in 2007, to take effect.

Mississippi is one of 13 states to have passed trigger laws to completely ban abortion should the Supreme Court do away with Roe vs. Wade.

Days after the high court's decision, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch published a determination that said the ban would go into effect in 10 days. The Mississippi Center for Justice then filed a lawsuit, arguing that the ban violates the Mississippi constitution and a 1998 ruling by the state's Supreme Court that protects abortion.

However, Halford wrote that the state's constitution makes no mention of abortion and the state Supreme Court is unlikely uphold the 1998 ruling in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Halford also said that the Mississippi Center for Justice failed to show that the harms incurred by its client due to the law going into effect are worse than those to the state and public if the ban is not put in place.

"Any injunction against a state's duly enacted laws necessarily irreparably harms that state by denying the public interest in the enforcement of its laws," she said.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, cheered the court's decision in a statement, saying the ban will "save the lives of thousands of unborn Mississippi children."

"It is a great victory for life," he said. "Every life has inherent dignity and Mississippi will continue to do everything it can to advance the fight for life."

Meanwhile, the Mississippi Center for Justice said it will continue to fight against the ban.

"We are disappointed with this failure to enforce the Mississippi Constitution," it said in a statement. "We have an uphill battle ahead to secure and protect reproductive rights for the long haul."

"But we won't stop fighting."

Demonstrators pray outside U.S. Supreme Court, praise rulings on prayer, abortion

Comments / 23

Related
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Salon

“Radical power grab”: New Supreme Court case could allow right-wingers to ignore voting right laws

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As SCOTUS-watchers scrambled to stay abreast of a rush of rulings affecting climate, immigration, Indigenous rights, and other policy areas, the nation's highest court on Thursday said it would hear oral arguments this October in a case involving a controversial legal theory that one advocacy group says is "threatening the future of voting rights."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Lynn Fitch
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Politics Courts#Politics State#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Austonia

The high school valedictorian who took aim at Texas legislators in her speech is still fighting for women’s rights as a UT student

Paxton Smith’s 2021 valedictory speech at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas wasn’t the same speech she had previously shared with school administrators. She dropped the approved speech and made a case for women’s reproductive rights after lawmakers passed the Texas "Heartbeat Bill.” Her advocacy made news on NPR, YouTubeTV and in The Guardian. Just over a year later, the “war on (women’s) rights” she forewarned has come to a head as the U.S. Supreme Court voted Friday morning to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protection for abortion access.“It is up to the people to show up and show...
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
393K+
Followers
60K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy