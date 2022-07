Above: Avery Research Center Executive Director Tamara Butler in front of Denmark Vesey’s house on Bull Street. Almost 40 years before the start of the Civil War, Denmark Vesey tried to organize an uprising to free the enslaved people of Charleston before white authorities got tipped off about the revolt. Following a one-sided trial, Vesey was hung, along with six other Black men on July 2, 1822, for the charge of “attempting to raise an insurrection among the black against the whites.”

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO