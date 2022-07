Harmony in Motion, a women’s a cappella four-part harmony chorus based in Sussex County, has had a busy season... with more performances scheduled to come this summer!. On the first day of June, this enthusiastic group performed at Lake Mohawk County Club for the Sparta Women’s Association luncheon. Later that same week, the chorus returned to Sparta for an outside performance at Sparta Day. In mid-June, Harmony in Motion traveled to Milford, Penn., to provide entertainment for the Milford Garden Club at their luncheon held at the historical Gray Towers.

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO