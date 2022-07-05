ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ella Mai and pro baller Jayson Tatum spark dating rumors

By Jamia Pugh
wedr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of the hottest celebrities were in attendance at sports mogul Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July party in the Hamptons over the weekend, including Grammy-winning singer Ella Mai and her rumored boo, Jayson Tatum. Mai,...

www.wedr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Drake & More Celebrate At Mike Rubin’s Fourth of July Party

In the midst of the tragic events taking place across the U.S., Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin threw a star-studded all-white party to celebrate Independence Day. Known to bring out the richest and most famous public figures, the extravagant Hamptons party included A-list celebrities ranging from Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Drake to basketball stars Draymond Green, Carmelo Anthony, James Harden, and more for the Fourth of July.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Billboard

‘FNF’ Rapper GloRilla Signs With Yo Gotti’s CMG Imprint

On Tuesday (July 5), Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint bolstered its roster after signing “FNF (Let’s G0)” hitmaker GloRilla. “GloRilla is a natural born star – she has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now,” Gotti tells Billboard. “It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late-April and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reach her full potential.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Appears To Diss Kanye West During Essence Festival Performance

Nicki Minaj cut short her performance of “Monster," at Essence Festival on Friday night, remarking that she doesn't "fuck with clowns." The Kanye West track famously features what many fans believe to be Minaj's best guest verse. After performing several of her biggest tracks including, “Do We Have A...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Yo Gotti Teases CMG Label Album During Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee & Mozzy IG Live

Yo Gotti is looking to corral his ever-expanding Collective Music Group (CMG) roster for a new compilation album. During an Instagram Live session with signees Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee and Mozzy on Wednesday (July 6), the Memphis rap mogul revealed plans to release a CMG project. “On the real, I...
MUSIC
Variety

Cardi B Confirms Kanye West and Lil Durk as ‘Hot S—‘ Features

Click here to read the full article. After releasing a teaser video announcement over the weekend for her new single “Hot Shit,” due July 1, Cardi B revealed that the song will include features from Kanye West and Lil Durk. The rapper shared the news by posting the single’s cover art, which displays all three of the artists’ names,  on her social media platforms. The golden-toned cover photo features Cardi sprawled on the back seat of a car, sporting a short bob and metallic accessories.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) As Complex reports, Cardi also spoke during...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Ella Mai
Complex

Watch Nick Cannon’s L.A. Leakers Freestyle Over UGK’s “Int’l Players Anthem”

Fresh off founding a pediatric cancer foundation in honor of his late son, Nick Cannon paid a visit to Power 106 on Tuesday to spit some bars for the L.A. Leakers. Cannon kicked things off with a freestyle over EarthGang’s “Power,” a track from their latest album Ghetto Gods, which features Cannon and Cee-Lo Green on the hook. From there, the TV personality tackled UGK and OutKast’s 2007 collaboration “Int’l Players Anthem,” a classic, soulful beat that samples Willie Hutch’s “I Choose You” and was produced by by DJ Paul and Juicy J.
MUSIC
RadarOnline

N.W.A Comeback: Dr. Dre Begs DJ Yella To Record New Music In What Could Be N.W.A's Highly-Anticipated Reunion

Dr. Dre is leading the charge for a reunion of N.W.A after 33 years. The Still D.R.E rapper sought out original member DJ Yella to record new music in May, Radar can reveal.It’s largely seen as the most significant step to a comeback for the hip hop royalty who haven’t performed together in more than three decades.But in a sensational, DJ Yella told Dr. Dre no and revealed he hasn’t recorded any new music since the funeral of Eazy-E, the Godfather of Gangsta, in 1995. “I just had this conversation with Dre, maybe a month and a half ago and...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Shades ‘Clown’ Kanye West During Music Festival After Cutting Their Collab

Nicki Minaj had some strong words for her one-time friend and collaborator Kanye West during her set at Essence Festival on Friday, July 1. Before launching into the Kanye-track “Monster” (which was one of Nicki’s early career successes), she seemed to take aim at Ye, as her DJ played a portion of the track. “Hold up! A monster though! A monster though!” she said. “But we don’t f**k with clowns.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Cardi B Drops Hot New Single With Lil Durk and Kanye West, Who Name-Drops His Kids, Virgil Abloh and God

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B may not have released a ton of music in the past couple of years, but when she has, she’s made them count: Following “WAP,” her 2020 smash with Megan Thee Stallion, and last year’s “Up” comes “Hot Shit,” a truth-in-advertising new track featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk with a fiery beat from Memphis-born producer Tay Keith, who also co-produced Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and Drake’s “Nonstop.” It’s a true collaborative single, with each rapper taking a verse and super-spare production — consisting almost entirely of vocals and beat, with the occasional...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Hamptons#Boston Celtics#Clutchpoints#Ig#Abc
Pitchfork

Listen to Beyoncé’s New Song “Break My Soul”

As promised, Beyoncé has released the new song “Break My Soul.” The track features a synth line reminiscent of Robin S.’ classic house hit “Show Me Love” and a vocal sample of Big Freedia’s “Explode,” from the 2014 LP Just Be Free: “Release ya anger/Release ya mind/Release ya job/Release the time/Release ya trade/Release ya stress/Release the love/Forget the rest.” Listen to “Break My Soul” below. Read Pitchfork’s track review of “Break My Soul.”
TENNIS
HipHopDX.com

Quavo Shows Off 'Trap Money' Advance After 'Signing' To Druski's Coulda Been Records

Quavo is a rap superstar, but who knew he was a jokester too? On Wednesday (June 22), the Migos frontman linked up with comedian Druski and decided to have some fun. In a clip shared on social media, Quavo and Druski were hanging out at an airport when they jokingly announced the rapper was the first artist signed to Druski’s Coulda Been Records. Druski solidified the new addition to his label by rewarding with Huncho a stack of dirty cash.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy