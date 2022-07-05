Why Buildings Collapse - Audio Described

MIAMI – Coral Gables police detectives say a man fell to his death from a scaffold on Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the 200 block of Giralda Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. as the unidentified man fell while he was washing windows on a building. Police said the man was around 40 years old and was declared dead at the scene. "It's kinda sad," said Isabella Velasco, one of the many Coral Gables residents in disbelief after a window washer fell to his death."I walk pass this area all the time to go home and I've seen so much police outside of the house and stuff, so pretty crazy," Velasco went on.Officials could not confirm how high the window washer was when he fell, but a witness who did not want to be identified told CBS4 it appears he was at the very top of the building.Miami-Dade police has taken over the investigation and OSHA is also on scene performing their own investigation. And as officials look into the matter, people who frequent the area say they are shocked."I live down the street a couple blocks and it's pretty crazy," added Velasco.

