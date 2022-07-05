ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Why Buildings Collapse - Audio Described

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, Champlain Towers South – an...

www.bbc.co.uk

Click10.com

Man injured during large fire at Tropicana Flea Market in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Dozens of firefighters responded to a fire at the outdoor Tropicana Flea Market on Thursday near Miami-Dade County’s Allapattah area. Residents of buildings as far as Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood and downtown Miami reported seeing the dark smoke. A man was injured and required...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Delivery man attacked, called racial slur inside Miami condo building

MIAMI (WSVN) - A delivery man said he walked inside a South Florida condo building and was subjected to some terrible treatment. First he was pushed and then a sign was thrown at him, leaving scratches on his side. To make matters worse, he said racially derogatory comments were also hurled his way.
MIAMI, FL
fox13news.com

Video: Florida beachgoers confront man standing on top of protected sea turtle eggs in nesting area

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police in South Florida arrested a man who was caught on camera standing inside a protected sea turtle nesting area. Investigators said Brandon Bowen, 33, chose the cordoned-off spot on Miami Beach as his place to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July – despite a number of beachgoers confronting him, telling him that what he was doing was illegal.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Florida Man Has His Hand Blown Off In Fireworks Mishap

It happened in South Florida, the Fort Lauderdale area shortly after 1 am on Saturday. "Investigators said the victim blew off his hand while lighting fireworks. Speaking with 7News on Saturday night, a witness said the accident happened suddenly. “It wasn’t even like five minutes, ’cause as soon as he...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

1 injured during shooting in south Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers surrounded a house after a shooting on Friday in Miami-Dade County’s South Miami Heights neighborhood. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found one person was injured near the intersection of Southwest 176 Terrace and 120 Avenue, east of the Larry And Penny Thompson Memorial Park And Campground.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man falls to his death from scaffold in Coral Gables

MIAMI – Coral Gables police detectives say a man fell to his death from a scaffold on Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the 200 block of Giralda Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. as the unidentified man fell while he was washing windows on a building. Police said the man was around 40 years old and was declared dead at the scene. "It's kinda sad," said Isabella Velasco, one of the many Coral Gables residents in disbelief after a window washer fell to his death."I walk pass this area all the time to go home and I've seen so much police outside of the house and stuff, so pretty crazy," Velasco went on.Officials could not confirm how high the window washer was when he fell, but a witness who did not want to be identified told CBS4 it appears he was at the very top of the building.Miami-Dade police has taken over the investigation and OSHA is also on scene performing their own investigation. And as officials look into the matter, people who frequent the area say they are shocked."I live down the street a couple blocks and it's pretty crazy," added Velasco.
CORAL GABLES, FL
calleochonews.com

2 injured in Little Havana shooting, suspect on the loose

The suspect responsible for the Little Havana shooting fled before police arrived at the scene. On Monday morning, two men were shot and wounded in a restaurant in Miami's Little Havana district, and authorities are still investigating the incident. Shots were fired around 9 a.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 8th Avenue, according to Miami police. The Little Havana shooting took two victims. One of them was sent to the hospital while the shooter escaped before police arrived.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Numerous valuables up for grabs at Miami Police online auction

MIAMI – If you are looking for a deal, the city of Miami is hosting an auction. The goods are from the Miami Police Department’s property room. “Most of the items are items that were evidence at one point,” Officer Jonathan Green said. Green says everything from...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade police pursuit ends with man in custody

MIAMI - A police pursuit through Miami streets came to an end Wednesday afternoon with a man being taken into custody. Chopper 4 images captured a silver SUV moving through heavy rush-hour traffic at high rates of speed. The man driving the SUV eventually pulled over to the side of...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami couple accused of stealing French bulldog, blackmailing owner

MARATHON, Fla. – A Miami couple was arrested Monday on accusations that they stole a French bulldog from a Marathon couple and then demanded $1,000 for its return. Reinier Fuentes, 33, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, were arrested outside Dadeland Mall by Miami-Dade police on charges of grand theft, dealing in stolen property and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
WSVN-TV

UPS truck crashes through fence in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a dangerous delivery as a UPS truck crashed in Hialeah. The incident took place near 53rd Street, Tuesday. The truck lost control before smashing through a house’s fence. The fence was badly damaged in the wreck. The driver was not hurt and stayed...
HIALEAH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Family sues Southwest Airlines after jetway accident they say left a 25-year-old woman paralyzed

A Miami woman and her family are suing Southwest Airlines after an incident that left 25-year-old Gabrielle Assouline with “life-altering” injuries while boarding a plane. On Feb. 25, 2022, Assouline was thrown from her wheelchair while boarding a Southwest flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the lawsuit filed in Broward County circuit court says. She hit a junction in ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Man in connection to multiple robberies in South Florida arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect involved in multiple robberies in South Florida is now behind bars. Twenty-eight-year-old William Wimberly has been arrested and faces several charges in Broward County. Video of one of the attacks on June 12 was released by police. It showed Wimberly allegedly assaulting a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

