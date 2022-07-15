Euro 2022 fixtures: Full schedule, results and venues for England, Northern Ireland and more
Euro 2022 is finally underway after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic.
England have the chance to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge.
“I am excited by what is possible for this group. We all know this is a huge opportunity and it is one we have to grab with both hands,” Wiegman said after naming her final squad for the tournament.
“The chance to represent the nation on such a big stage on home soil is one to relish. This group so far has proven they are prepared to give it all they have in every training session, in every meeting and in every game.”
Results so far
Wednesday 6 July
Group A: England 1-0 Austria (20:00, Old Trafford)
Thursday 7th July
Group A: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland (20:00, Southampton)
Friday 8 July
Group B: Spain 4-1 Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany 4-0 Denmark (20:00, Brentford)
Saturday 9 July
Group C: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland (17:00, Wigan & Leigh)
Group C: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (20:00, Sheffield)
Sunday 10 July
Group D: Belgium 1-1 Iceland (17:00, Manchester)
Group D: France 5-1 Italy (20:00, Rotherham)
Monday 11 July
Group A: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland (17:00, Southampton)
Group A: England 8-0 Norway (20:00, Brighton & Hove)
Tuesday 12 July
Group B: Denmark 1-0 Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany 2-0 Spain (20:00, Brentford)
Wednesday 13 July
Group C: Sweden 2-1 Switzerland (17:00, Sheffield)
Group C: Netherlands 3-2 Portugal (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)
Thursday 14 July
Group D: Italy 1-1 Iceland (17:00, Manchester)
Group D: France 2-1 Belgium (20:00, Rotherham)
Friday 15 July
Group A: Northern Ireland 0-5 England (20:00, Southampton)
Group A: Austria 1-0 Norway (20:00, Brighton & Hove)
Match schedule
(All kick-off times BST )
Group stage:
Saturday 16 July
Group B: Finland vs Germany (20:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Denmark vs Spain (20:00, Brentford)
Sunday 17 July
Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (17:00, Sheffield)
Group C: Sweden vs Portugal (17:00, Wigan & Leigh)
Monday 18 July
Group D: Iceland vs France (20:00, Rotherham)
Group D: Italy vs Belgium (20:00, Manchester)
Knockout phase
Quarter-finals:
Wednesday 20 July
QF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (20:00, Brighton & Hove)
Thursday 21 July
QF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (20:00, Brentford)
Friday 22 July
QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)
Saturday 23 July
QF4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (20:00, Rotherham)
Semi-finals:
Tuesday 26 July
SF1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (20:00, Sheffield)
Wednesday 27 July
SF2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (20:00, Milton Keynes)
Final:
Sunday 31 July
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (17:00, Wembley)
Match venues
- Brighton & Hove (Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)
- London (Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium – final only)
- Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium)
- Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)
- Rotherham (New York Stadium)
- Sheffield (Bramall Lane)
- Southampton (St Mary’s Stadium)
- Trafford (Old Trafford – opening game only)
- Wigan & Leigh (Leigh Sports Village)
