ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Uncle Sam Ups Mileage Deduction As Gasoline Prices Continue To Climb

knewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoman driving a car. Photo from alpha Media Portland OR. At least one branch of government feels your pain at the pump. Not some fast-talkin’ suave politician with bad hair, but the faceless, nameless Uncle of all Uncles, the...

www.knewsradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thereflector.com

Clark Public Utilities manager receives $25,000 pay raise

The Clark Public Utilities Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to increase the salary of CEO and General Manager Lena Wittler from $267,000 to $292,000. The increase went into effect on July 1 and was voted on after the board reviewed Wittler’s performance, stated a news release. A car allowance...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Portland, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Traffic
The Times

Wilsonville-headquartered manufacturer to open Sherwood facility

DWFritz Automation plans to move into a 80,000-square-foot facility in Sherwood off of Tualatin-Sherwood Road. Another large manufacturing firm has set its sights on Sherwood, specifically in a rapidly expanding corridor just off bustling Southwest Tualatin-Sherwood Road. DWFritz Automation, a leader in providing custom, high-precision automation solutions involving advanced manufacturing,...
KGW

Trial will answer long-running Oswego Lake public access question

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — It’s been 10 years since Lake Oswego officially prohibited access to its central lake from city parks, and almost as long since Mark Kramer and Todd Prager filed a lawsuit challenging the ordinance. There’s still no official determination about the rule’s legality, but an upcoming trial might finally provide an answer.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Standard Deduction
KATU.com

Black United Fund of Oregon

In 1983, leaders in North and Northeast Portland, Oregon noticed that many philanthropic organizations were providing minimal support to communities of color. To combat this inequality, the Black United Fund of Oregon was founded and today exists as Oregon's longest-standing Black-led and -serving foundation. For almost 40 years, BUF has been committed to increasing post-secondary opportunities for BIPOC youth, supporting mission-aligned BIPOC and/or female-led and -serving grassroots organizations that provide vital resources for our community, and contributing to a broader understanding of ethnic and culturally diverse groups through our community justice and equity initiatives.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Noncitizens in Multnomah County could be granted right to vote

A proposed change to the county charter aims to enfranchise noncitizens and other groups.Voters in Multnomah County will see a ballot measure this November that would expand voting rights to residents who aren't U.S. citizens. Last month, a group tasked with reviewing Multnomah County's charter — effectively a local constitution — unanimously recommended adding language that would extend voting rights to more groups, including people who are not citizens. If voters pass the measure, Multnomah County would be the first jurisdiction in Oregon to grant the right to vote in local elections to "noncitizens." The county would be one of...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
IRS
iheart.com

Washington County Approves Reduced Rate Garbage Collection

At their meeting on June 28, 2022, the Washington County Board of County Commissioners took a significant step forward in improving access to essential garbage and recycling collection services for low-income unincorporated Washington County community members. As part of the annual garbage and recycling collection rate review process, the board approved a reduced rate program for qualifying households – the first of its kind in Oregon.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Charming Floating Home on Sauvie Island

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a floating home on the edge of Sauvie Island. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg named one of nation's best small towns for food

Newberg jumps seventh to fourth on USA Today's 10Best list for small town cuisine. Newberg is in the national news again — but this time for its delicious food. For the second year in a row, Newberg has made USA Today's 2022 10Best list for Best Small Town Food Scene, ranking in fourth place, a jump from seventh place in 2021.
NEWBERG, OR
City Observatory

Oregon and Washington DOTs plan too low a bridge–again.

The Coast Guard has told Oregon and Washington that a new I-5 bridge must have a 178-foot vertical clearance for river navigation–vastly higher than the 116-foot clearance the state’s have proposed. A fixed span with that clearance would be prohibitively expensive and would have to be huge–nearly 2...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy