Uncle Sam Ups Mileage Deduction As Gasoline Prices Continue To Climb

A proposed change to the county charter aims to enfranchise noncitizens and other groups.Voters in Multnomah County will see a ballot measure this November that would expand voting rights to residents who aren't U.S. citizens. Last month, a group tasked with reviewing Multnomah County's charter — effectively a local constitution — unanimously recommended adding language that would extend voting rights to more groups, including people who are not citizens. If voters pass the measure, Multnomah County would be the first jurisdiction in Oregon to grant the right to vote in local elections to "noncitizens." The county would be one of...

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO