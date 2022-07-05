ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Ave Closure on 7/8

On July 8, Mineral Ave in the Town of Mineral will be closed from 5:45 PM until approximately 7:30 PM for the Mineral City Parade. Also, expect heavy...

WHSV

Long clean-up process begins in Staunton after Wednesday’s storms

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday afternoon, a severe storm left thousands without power and a lot of damage from Churchville to Staunton. Gypsy Hill Park had just a tiny fraction of the damage of what there is to clean up. This was not your average summer afternoon storm. The...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Ribbon-cutting held for new Sheetz on Seminole Trail

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new Sheetz location has opened in Albemarle County. It’s located off Seminole Trail, near the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport. This station is one of 650 locations across the country. On Thursday, more than 200 Charlottesville-area residents came out for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, during...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Richmond developer breaking ground at Westchester Commons

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond-area developer began work on several blocks of new townhomes in Chesterfield County. Stylecraft Homes, a Lakeside-based real estate developer, broke ground on the first 65 of a 180-home development at Westchester Commons in northwestern Chesterfield County today, July 6. The developer held a...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Scud cloud or possible tornado? Staunton gets hammered by summer storm

A strong storm hammered Staunton and surrounding areas Wednesday afternoon leaving a number of downed trees and power lines throughout the region. Photos posted to social media seemed to point to a scud cloud or possible tornado. Gypsy Hill Park sustained damage and was closed off with cones after the...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

New Sheetz opening in Charlottesville

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will open its brand new Sheetz on Thursday at 3510 Seminole Trail. The store will open to the public at 8 a.m. and the grand opening festivities outside the store will be held at 9 a.m., with dozens of prizes awarded, including a grand prize for free Sheetz for the rest of the year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

‘Fatal industrial accident’ at Virginia recycling center under investigation

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Spotsylvania County authorities say they are investigating a “fatal industrial accident” at a recycling center in the county. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Chancellor Convenience Center, a recycling center, landfill, and trash drop-off site located at 5917 Harrison Road, on Thursday morning for a deadly incident.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Augusta, City of Staunton, City of Waynesboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Nelson County in central Virginia West central Albemarle County in central Virginia The southeastern City of Staunton in western Virginia Southeastern Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Waynesboro in western Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Staunton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Afton, Fishersville, Lyndhurst, Nellysford, Hermitage, Batesville, Mint Spring and Afton Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

40th annual Carytown Watermelon Festival returns this August

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Carytown favorite is set to return this summer. The 40th edition of this festival will be on Aug. 14th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year, there will be live music on several stages throughout the day. For more information, click here. Send it...
RICHMOND, VA
1061thecorner.com

Severe storm rips through Staunton area

STAUNTON (WINA) – With a flood watch is in effect until 5 Thursday morning in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area, severe storms left their footprint Wednesday afternoon in the Valley around Staunton. A severe storm tore through Staunton and Augusta County around 4pm Wednesday. From Churchville east to Staunton, there are some homes and businesses damaged by high winds. Torrential downpours around Staunton flooded roads, with weather watchers reporting nearly and inch-and-a-half of rain fallen in a very short period of time.
STAUNTON, VA
wina.com

Three airlifted to UVa in Rockingham County crash

SHENANDOAH (WINA) – Three people were airlifted to UVA Medical Center after a single-car, Monday afternoon crash in Rockingham County. A car carrying three people was traveling on a country road just west of the town of Shenandoah when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side, where it collided with an embankment and overturned.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Summer bucket list for families in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Are you struggling to come up with some fun ideas to keep the family busy?. Let us freshen up your bucket list for summer. We teamed up with the West End Mom for up to 30 summer “must-dos” in Virginia. Be sure to check out the full list HERE.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Public reacts to thwarted mass shooting plot at Dogwood Dell

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Days after the Independence Day parade massacre in Highland Park, Illinois that left seven dead and wounded dozens of others, a relieved River City reflects on the tragedy that could’ve been right here at Dogwood Dell. “We cannot calculate how many lives we saved on...
RICHMOND, VA
WFXR

Nine dead after crashing on Virginia highways over Fourth of July weekend

(WFXR) — The 2022 Independence Day weekend proved to be a deadly one — especially for motorcyclists — in Virginia, with a total of nine lives lost in crashes across the Commonwealth’s highways. According to Virginia State Police, the holiday statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 1 and concluded at midnight […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wina.com

Man likely killed in Spotsylvania trash compactor

FREDERICKSBURG (WINA) – A Spotsylvania County technical rescue team is at the Chancellor Convenience Center trash dropoff site after a man got stuck inside a trash compactor. Spotsylvania County’s Twitter page says the center is closed for the remainder of the day, but does not give a reason.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

