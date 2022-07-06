ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen compares Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc battles as Ferrari rivalry heats up

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Carlos Sainz claimed the British Grand Prix last weekend on a hugely eventful Sunday which all started with Zhou Guanyu surviving a horror opening-lap crash just before protesters invaded the track at Silverstone.

The race finale was a tale of tyre-swapping, late overtaking and a long-awaited win for the Spanish driver on his 150th F1 start, as he edged past Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who eventually dropped off the podium spots.

Sergio Perez climbed from the back of the queue to finish second, while Lewis Hamilton claimed his second podium place of the season to finish third in front of over 140,000 fans.

Attention now begins to turn to another back-to-back race week and the Austrian Grand Prix, with Red Bull pair Max Verstappen and Sainz leading the way in the drivers championship. It’s the second sprint race of the season at the Red Bull Ring, as the 2022 Formula One season looks to take another turn.

Follow all the reaction to the Silverstone race as we look ahead to this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix:

Lando Norris hits back at ‘clueless’ critics of McLaren contract

Lando Norris has labelled people speculating over his long-term future at McLaren as “clueless”.

The 22-year-old signed a new deal that keeps him with the British team until 2025 earlier this year but that has failed to dampen talk about him moving on at some point.

Former world champion Jenson Button is one of those to question the decision describing himself as “surprised” given McLaren’s struggles on track of late.

Norris, though, is more than happy where he is.

“They’re clueless,” he told Sky Sports. “I don’t know why... everyone thinks they know, he definitely could have gone here, he could have done that.

“But most of the time they know absolutely nothing, all these people coming up with these conclusions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXO3P_0gW99GPr00

The 22-year-old’s deal runs until 2025 but that has failed to dampen talk over his long-term future

Karl Matchett6 July 2022 11:20

‘See you in Austria’: Zhou Guanyu ‘keener than ever’ to resume racing after horror crash

Zhou Guanyu is set to return to his Alfa Romeo cockpit at next weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix – just five days after he was involved in one of the most spectacular crashes in recent memory.

The 23-year-old Chinese rookie revealed he is “keener than ever” to get back behind the wheel of his Formula One machine after he emerged unscathed from a horrendous opening-corner accident at Silverstone.

Zhou ended up trapped between a steel barrier and metal catch fencing after he was flipped upside down and out of control at 160mph.

But after he was extracted from his wrecked car, and taken to the on-track medical centre, Zhou was declared medically fit by the FIA. It is not anticipated that he will have to undergo any additional tests to prove he is ready to race next weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VR2rb_0gW99GPr00

The Chinese driver was involved to a dramatic opening-corner incident at Sunday’s British Grand Prix

Karl Matchett6 July 2022 11:00

British GP’s chaotic start encapsulates the spectacle and terror of Formula 1’s new era

Enthralling, thrilling and spine-chilling in equal measure, where on earth to begin to describe this one as the sun sets at Silverstone for another year? Well it’s quite simple really: at the beginning. Because for all the nerve-shredding overtakes, questionable strategy calls and moments of fortune that followed in a brilliant British Grand Prix – won deservedly by first-time victor Carlos Sainz – the stakes in the opening 20 seconds at lights out could not have been much higher.

While the eyes of a record 140,000 spectators were fixed on the battle of the front, with Max Verstappen overtaking Sainz into turn one, what followed behind encapsulates the mouth-watering madness of high-speed motorsport. It was only a light touch from Pierre Gasly, sandwiched in between George Russell and Guanyu Zhou, but it was enough.

The Frenchman clipped the back of home favourite Russell’s rear-left tyre, sending the Brit’s Mercedes spinning into Zhou’s Alfa Romeo, which flipped in a 180 spin almost inevitably. And on the tarmac, gravel and then tyre barrier, the Alfa did not stop spinning.

Zhou was sent curling over the tyre barrier into the perimeter fencing; designed to protect fans from flying debris or tyres, not cars. With the rookie Chinese driver left stricken in a heap, upside-down between the fencing and tyres, photographers nearby did their job. Onlookers gasped for breath. Fans watching on TV were left clueless with no replays incoming.

The Independent’s F1 Correspondent Kieran Jackson describes how the new season is showing Formula One has reached a new level of entertainment:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQgP0_0gW99GPr00

The stakes in the opening 20 seconds of the British Grand Prix could not have been much higher

Karl Matchett6 July 2022 10:40

Lewis Hamilton aims dig at Max Verstappen for 2021 Silverstone crash after praising Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton aimed a dig at Max Verstappen after Sunday’s British Grand Prix as he praised ‘sensible’ Charles Leclerc following the Mercedes-Ferrari battle through the closing stages.

Red Bull’s Verstappen memorable crashed into Copse corner on the opening lap of last year’s race after tangling with Hamilton, who went on to win the race despite a 10-second time penalty.

Yet in Sunday’s dramatic Grand Prix at Silverstone, Leclerc and Hamilton battled superbly and fairly through the same corner and seven-time world champion Hamilton couldn’t help but make reference to last year as he praised the Monegasque driver.

“Charles did a great job. What a great battle,” Hamilton told Sky F1.

“Very sensible driver and clearly a lot different to what we experienced last year. In Copse for example, two of us went through there no problem. What a battle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4714pS_0gW99GPr00

Verstappen memorably crashed into Copse corner on the opening lap of last year’s race after tangling with Hamilton

Karl Matchett6 July 2022 10:20

When is Austrian Grand Prix this week?

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.

Carlos Sainz won his first ever race during a dramatic and thrilling British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Guanyu Zhou was fortunate to escape unharmed after a massive crash at the first corner.

Lewis Hamilton looked good for the win - in what would have been his first of the season - before a slow pit stop and late safety car curtailed his chances, but he did take third place and a spot on the podium after some teriffic wheel-to-wheel racing late on.

Sergio Perez finished second while Charles Leclerc was fourth; Championship leader Max Verstappen had to settle for seventh place after being hampered early on by a puncture and subsequent bodywork damage.

However, Red Bull return to their home track in Spielberg, Austria, this week for the second sprint weekend of the 2022 season.

Here’s everything you need to know:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlogC_0gW99GPr00

When is the Austrian Grand Prix this week?

A look ahead to round 11 of the 2022 Formula 1 season at Silverstone

Karl Matchett6 July 2022 10:00

Six in court charged over track invasion at F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Six people have appeared in court charged over the track invasion at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Protesters stormed the Wellington Straight, the fastest point of the Northamptonshire track, before sitting down during the opening lap of Sunday’s race.

David Baldwin, 46, of Stonesfield, Witney, Oxfordshire; Emily Brocklebank, 23, of Yeadon, Leeds; Alasdair Gibson, 21, of Aberdeen; Louis McKechnie, 21, of Manchester; Bethany Mogie, 40, of St Albans, Hertfordshire; and Joshua Smith, 28, of Manchester, have all been charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday afternoon the protesters are said to have entered the track wearing orange tracksuits bearing the message “Just Stop Oil”.

Full report here:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mt4UK_0gW99GPr00

Just Stop Oil protesters stormed the track on Sunday

Karl Matchett6 July 2022 09:45

Silverstone a ‘perfect demonstration’ of F1’s progress in safety and excitement, says Ross Brawn

The British Grand Prix provided a “perfect demonstration” of what Formula One aimed to achieve with its 2022 cars and how much safer the sport has become, according to managing director Ross Brawn.

The halo head protection system was credited with saving the life of Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou after a huge first-lap crash while Sunday’s race at Silverstone had close racing and thrilling overtakes.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz won the race for his first victory in Formula One.

“What pleased me was the precision the drivers could have with the cars. We saw countless fascinating battles that went for several corners, with multiple changes of position,” Brawn said in a column on the F1 website.

“We saw drivers were able to take multiple lines with these new cars -- and that allowed for two, three or even four cars going almost side-by-side. The quality of the passes was high, too,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AkDlQ_0gW99GPr00

Spectacular and scary scenes throughout the race day made for thrilling watching for all

