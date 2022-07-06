ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

France's train traffic disrupted amid strike for higher pay

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gy3UN_0gW98nNv00

A strike by railway workers demanding higher pay amid cost of living increases interrupted train services in France on Wednesday.

National railway company SNCF said about one high-speed train in four was canceled, while regional services such as suburban trains in the Paris region experienced disruptions.

International lines, including Eurostar trains to London and Thalys trains to Brussels, were expected to run normally Wednesday, SNCF said.

The CGT, Unsa, SUD-Rail and CFDT unions called the one-day strike. A meeting between unions and SNCF’s management was scheduled for Wednesday.

The CGT said in a statement that it wants “general wage increases at least equal to rising inflation” after 10 years of wage freezes.

“When you go to the supermarket, when you fill up your tank, when you have to pay your bills, that’s where it’s difficult," Fabien Villedieu, a train driver and SUD-Rail union spokesperson, told The Associated Press. "And when your wage is frozen, you worry about it every day."

"The number one problem in France isn’t the strike at the SNCF, it’s the frozen wages and the loss in terms of purchasing power,” he added.

In a Paris train station, French retiree Michel Bardet, 64, said he understands the reasons for the strike. “It doesn’t bother me, on the contrary, I think it’s normal,” he said, adding that “it’s good that people fight for that (pay rise).”

Another traveler, Fatima Martins, 45, came as a tourist with her family from Portugal. They managed to travel by train from Fontainebleau, south of Paris, to the French capital on Wednesday morning, despite disruptions.

“At the station, we were told half the trains had been canceled so we were a little skeptical but everything went well,” she said.

The strike takes place as many travelers are planning to use trains to go on summer vacations.

The SNCF advised people to cancel or postpone their trips and to work from home, when possible.

___

AP reporter Alexander Turnbull contributed to the story.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trains#Paris#Eurostar#Train Driver#Sncf#Thalys#Cgt#Unsa#Cfdt#Sud Rail Union#The Associated Press#French
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
France
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
72K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy