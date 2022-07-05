ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Concerning social media posts could indicate future violence, security experts warn

WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed flag laws allow a judge to remove guns from someone deemed a danger to themselves or others. States could receive federal money to build out ‘red flag’ gun programs. South Carolina Senator...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is forced to escape D.C. steakhouse with his security detail after pro-choice protesters 'harassed' him during dinner and told the manager to throw him out

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Mount Holly, NC
State
South Carolina State
TODAY.com

Grocery stores are a hotbed of racism and hate crimes, data shows

In December 2018, a 31-year-old man allegedly kicked a 1-year-old boy in a Wichita, Kansas, grocery store while yelling racist slurs at the toddler’s Black family. In June 2021, a former Marine allegedly punched a Black 19-year-old who is autistic in a Chicago grocery store and shouted that “white people built this country.”
BUFFALO, NY
NBC News

'The wrong minority’: Former news anchor accuses TV station of discrimination

A former news anchor at a Kansas City TV station has filed a lawsuit accusing her old boss of denying her a promotion based on her race. Lawyers for Megan Murphy, who was known on air as Megan Dillard, say in the suit that when she expressed interest in the anchor position in January 2020, the news director at the time, Sean McNamara, laughed and said, “You know you’re the wrong minority.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Graham
International Business Times

Whole Foods Workers Lose Appeal Over 'Black Lives Matter' Masks

A U.S. appeals court said Whole Foods employees cannot sue the upscale grocery chain or its parent Amazon.com Inc after being sent home without pay or disciplined for wearing Black Lives Matter face masks on the job. In a 3-0 decision on Tuesday, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
CONGRESS & COURTS
inputmag.com

New lawsuit claims Facebook could still access deleted user data for cops

Facebook allegedly narcs on its users far more than we already assumed, according to a new lawsuit filed by a former employee and Air Force veteran. Earlier this week, Brennan Lawson sued the Big Tech giant, claiming it fired him “in retaliation for raising concerns about a protocol that let Facebook employees access deleted user data,” according to a rundown from Business Insider earlier this morning. But don’t worry: it apparently only does that when Zuckerberg is trying to appease law enforcement agencies.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Associated Press

Facing threats, some election workers weigh whether to stay

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After polls closed in New Mexico’s primary last month, a worker returning ballots and other election materials to the clerk’s office in Santa Fe was followed by a partisan election observer driving so closely that mere inches separated their bumpers. The poll worker was so rattled by the ordeal that she said she may not return for the upcoming November election, according to Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine Clark. The incident is just one of many in which election officials and workers have felt threatened since the 2020 presidential election and the false claims that it was stolen from former President Donald Trump. A federal effort to investigate these threats has so far yielded three prosecutions since it was launched a year ago. In the meantime, the harassment and death threats haven’t stopped against those who have pushed back against the false claims. The threats have contributed to an exodus of election officials across the country, particularly at the local level, and made recruiting poll workers even harder — adding to the challenges of conducting smooth elections in the fall.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Abortion#Violent Crime#Republicans#The U S Senate#Pinnacle Drive
The Independent

Rise in children vaping across Britain ‘influenced by social media’

The proportion of children vaping is on the rise, with many being influenced by social media sites such as TikTok, according to a new report.The study, shared exclusively with the PA news agency, shows newer, disposable e-cigarettes are increasing in popularity. They cost around £5 each and come in a wide range of fruity flavours.Data from the survey of children, carried out for Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) and part-funded by the Department of Health, shows many youngsters are attracted to the devices, which appear on social media sites such as TikTok and Instagram.Some 52% of youngsters who vaped...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy