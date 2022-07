Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial candidates celebrated when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, eliminating federally protected abortion rights at any stage of pregnancy. All of the GOP candidates support Wisconsin’s 1849 felony abortion ban, which remains on the books, making all abortion illegal, even in cases of rape and incest. The only exceptions are cases where abortion is necessary to save the life of the mother.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO