ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Hot and humid day ahead in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02NeW9_0gW8jbs200

Hot and humid day ahead in Central Florida (Brian Shields, WFTV.com)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday’s forecast is hot and humid.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Highs will be around 94 degrees.

There is only a 30% chance of a pop-up storm this afternoon.

Temperatures in the mid-90s will stay around through the weekend.

The rain chance will bump up slightly late week, at 40%.

>>> WATCH LIVE RADAR HERE <<<

In the tropics, things are quiet in the Atlantic basin.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 Florida men lead deputies on chase in car full of narcotics

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Two Florida men are accused of fleeing from deputies while driving a car containing narcotics, authorities said. William Easley, 25, and Robert Varn, 32, both of Lee County, were arrested Friday, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Easley faces eight charges, including possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonzaepam and THC edibles. He has was charged with fleeing law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, booking records show.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Humid#Severe Weather#Tropics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Red Cross volunteers respond to Palm Bay apartment fire

PALM BAY, Fla. — A fire broke out in a Palm Bay multi-unit apartment Saturday. The fire affected 15 units at the apartment on the 2000 block of Palm Place Drive. Palm Bay Police Department said two apartments in the 2400 building were damaged by the fire. Several other apartment units were affected by smoke and water damage.
PALM BAY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
99K+
Followers
112K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy