Hot and humid day ahead in Central Florida (Brian Shields, WFTV.com)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday’s forecast is hot and humid.

Highs will be around 94 degrees.

There is only a 30% chance of a pop-up storm this afternoon.

Temperatures in the mid-90s will stay around through the weekend.

The rain chance will bump up slightly late week, at 40%.

In the tropics, things are quiet in the Atlantic basin.

