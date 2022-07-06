Hot and humid day ahead in Central Florida
Hot and humid day ahead in Central Florida (Brian Shields, WFTV.com)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday’s forecast is hot and humid.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Highs will be around 94 degrees.
There is only a 30% chance of a pop-up storm this afternoon.
Temperatures in the mid-90s will stay around through the weekend.
The rain chance will bump up slightly late week, at 40%.
>>> WATCH LIVE RADAR HERE <<<
In the tropics, things are quiet in the Atlantic basin.
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS
Comments / 1