7 functional outdoor kitchen cabinets to meet all your needs

It's almost impossible to imagine an outdoor kitchen without outdoor cabinets in your backyard. They provide space for grilling and storing items, and you can also set out prepared food until it's time to serve. If you're looking for outdoor countertop space that can be used while cooking, these cabinets are a must-have.

Apart from providing additional countertop and storage space, outdoor kitchen cabinets allow you to organize all your cooking items in the backyard. Before looking at some of the top outdoor kitchen cabinets, let's shed some light on the criteria you need to adhere to before buying one.

Factors to consider

An outdoor kitchen cabinet isn't a cheap investment, so you need to abide by some rules to ensure you're buying the perfect product at the right price.

1. Durability

Durability is the most crucial factor to keep in mind while choosing an outdoor cabinet for your backyard. Cabinets can be damaged when they're exposed to the sun, so you need to get durable ones that can withstand the sun's rays and heat. They've got to stand up to rough weather conditions, and if the build quality isn't strong enough, you'll be re-investing in another one before you know it.

2. Size

Make sure you give the dimensions a good thought; the cabinet size will determine how many items it can store easily. Size can be a pretty subjective factor, so you'll also need to measure the space where you're going to place the cabinet and choose one accordingly.

2. Ease of maintenance

Outdoor cabinets need to be easier to clean than your inside kitchen cabinets; always choose the ones with detachable doors so you can effortlessly clean the inside surface without much hassle.

4. Aesthetics

Aesthetics should be given the least preference when choosing an outdoor kitchen cabinet, albeit it should never be ignored. The better the aesthetics and quality, the higher the price will be.

Now that we've determined the important pointers, here's a look at some of the best outdoor kitchen cabinets to consider when completing your outdoor kitchen.

Source: Happybuy/Amazon

To help you keep your kitchen items well-organized outdoors, the Happybuy Double-layer Kitchen Cabinet is spacious at 17" x 30" x 20.5". It's made of stainless steel, so it can brave the harshest weather conditions you can imagine. In case you spill some oil on this cabinet when you're cooking, it can easily be cleaned with a cloth.

The rails slide smoothly, hardly making any irritating noise. The stable-open close design makes sure your dishes are kept fixed in place. The sturdy handle enables users to open the drawers effortlessly. The Happybuy Cabinet can hold a slew of kitchen items, like paper towels, dishes, forks, spoons, and so much more.

Source: Stanbroil/Amazon

The Stanbroil Outdoor Cabinet has three drawers you can use to store various kitchen items, mostly dishes, forks, and spoons. It's made of 304-grade stainless steel that is rust and corrosion-proof, so it can last for a long time despite harsh weather.

The sliding rails on both sides of the drawer ensure it can be pulled in and out effortlessly. Also, you couldn't ask for more storage space with this kitchen cabinet with cutout dimensions of 12.2" x 18.7" x 23".

Source: CO-Z/Amazon

The CO-Z Outdoor Kitchen Cabinet is made of rust-proof 304 stainless steel that promises the highest quality finish coupled with durability. The sleek edges and shiny look come together to form a seamless design that looks premium. The handle design also looks modern and is arched for safer use. The cabinet dimensions are 21.85” x 21.85”.

The neatly-crafted hinges ensure a smooth closing action. The CO-Z Outdoor Kitchen Cabinet is also easy to install and is a perfect fit for outdoor kitchens. You can get it installed under the sink or above the stove. Also, the cabinet has no sharp corners, meaning it's safe to use and saves you from injury.

Source: JIE JIN/Amazon

The JIE JIN Outdoor Cabinet is available in three sizes, so you can choose the one that best fits your backyard. It is made of rust-proof stainless steel and has pre-drilled frame holes that make installation a cinch.

Furthermore, the doors are detachable and make cleaning the storage space a breeze. The JIE JIN Kitchen Cabinet can last in any weather condition, be it rain or wind. In all, it's a value-for-money investment, that you won't regret making.

Source: Morphorn/Amazon

The Morphorn Kitchen Cabinet is available in eight different dimensions; that's a slew of sizes, so you'll be able to find the perfect fit for your backyard. The cabinet is made of superior stainless steel that can easily fight off rust and corrosion. Thanks to the triple-layer drawer, the storage space is quite spacious so can keep everything neat and organized.

The silent sliding rails ensure you can open the drawers without making much noise. Additionally, there are sleek, arched handles to open the drawers effortlessly. The Morphorn cabinet also has a venting panel to increase the airflow inside to keep your items dry.

Source: BI-DTOOl/Amazon

The BI-DTOOL Kitchen Cabinet promises nothing but durability as it's made of high-grade 304 stainless steel resistant to rust and corrosion. It has a sleek and glossy finish which makes it look elegant and premium.

This cabinet is also a cinch to install, thanks to the pre-drilled frame holes. The doors are removable, so you'll be able to easily clean the inside surface of the cabinet. The door also provides a service area for electrical and computer cables, sprinkler systems, and plumbing.

Source: E-Wafiet/Amazon

The E-Wafiet Outdoor Kitchen is made of 304-grade stainless steel, making sure it doesn't erode easily and remains durable for a long time. The brushed surface of the cabinet gives it a captivating look. It's easy to clean any stains or smudges that might appear on it while you're cooking, all you have to do is wipe them off with a cloth.

You couldn't ask for more storage space when it comes to this E-Wafiet Outdoor Kitchen Cabinet. It has three drawers; all of which can be accessed effortlessly. The sliding rail design on both sides facilitates a smooth in-and-out action without creating any irritating noise. Also, the cabinet is designed with soft edges, so that rules out the possibility of any unwanted injuries while you're accessing it.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.