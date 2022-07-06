ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Woman says her family was dodging bullets at Fourth of July parade where 7 were killed

By KMOV Staff
KFVS12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGHLAND PARK, Ill (KMOV) - A woman said her family members were dodging bullets when shots rang out during the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Seven people died and dozens were injured. Wendy Apple was watching the parade that her daughter Lindsey was walking in when...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

 

